Summer is a highly anticipated time for our children. We do want their holidays to be the most extraordinary and motivating in order to inspire further achievements in the new academic year. But regarding the coronavirus epidemic and the actual health situation in the whole world, is this summer going to be really fun? The HelloMonaco team has prepared for you an ultimate guide of the best programs and places in and outside of the Principality for children of different ages, combining sports, fun and education. Hurry up to sign up and make your kids’ summer unforgettable and full of interesting experiences!

FMC Cap d’Ail Elite Football Academy for Children

If your children love football or dream of a career as a footballer probably the best thing is to send them to try their abilities at the football academy, which is organizing activities together with the Cap D’Ail club and the Monaco football club at the Cap D’Ail stadium. Weekly internships for children aged between 5 and 16 years are offered by the Academy on the following dates:

July 6-10

July 13-17 (except July 14th)

July 20-24

July 27-31.

For registration and additional questions please contact: info@fmcelite.com

Also visit the academy website for more information check the website or call: + 33 6 43 91 25 60

Ballet for children in MsFit studio

Ballet classes for beginners are offered by MsFit. Classes will be held on Fridays during the summer. There will be 2 groups: at 12:30 children aged from 7 to 12 years old. There is also an opportunity to register for older children, which needs to be discussed individually with teachers. At 13:30, the youngest group for kids of 4-6 years old gets together (gymnastics + rhythm + dancing). Training is carried out according to the system called Vaganova. The teacher, Victoria Ananyan, is the acting soloist of the ballet Monte Carlo.

To register and for details, please call +33617562082.

Address: 33 boulevard du Général Leclerc «Le Forum» MsFit studio, 4th floor, XE4 (building located behind Europa residence, place des Moulins).

Workshops at Villa Paloma

This summer, despite the epidemiological situation, the NMNM is open for some family workshops and ateliers for kids. Every Monday, Tuesday and Friday Villa Paloma offers different workshops for children. It’s dedicated to art, writing and cinema etc. The rich and diverse program of the workshops can be found at the Facebook page of Villa Paloma. Moreover, every Saturday and Sunday the museum holds ateliers for families. Please find more information and register at: public@nmnm.mc

Alpes Sport “Evasion” {Getaway} Camp

Alpes Sport “Evasion“ offers numerous outdoor activities and entertainment for children from 9 years old, on weekends and during school holidays. What will your children be able to do in the camp? Mountain getaways and entertainment include canyoning, speleology, rock climbing and archery. Among the water-sports classes offered by Alpes Sport “Evasion” are sailing classes, as well as snorkeling. The camp also offers games such as bowling, a laser maze, and an escape-style game etc. This is just a short list of what your child can do during the day in the camp conveniently located near Monaco. The day in the camp lasts from 9-17.30.

To register, you must complete the form on the camp website. Cost: 140 euros per day.

Phone: (+ 33) 668597834, e-mail: seveque.matthieu@alpes-sport-evasion.com

Yacht Club of Monaco

Seadventures Summer Camp for holidays, under water, over water and with water is offered by the Yacht Club of Monaco for children aged 6 to 15, which are both educational and fun (in, under and on the sea). The aim is to encourage youngsters to take up sailing (Bugs and/or Toppers) and to raise their awareness and give them a better understanding of the maritime environment and the need to protect it. These courses combining fun and education, include visits to the Oceanographic museum of Monaco.

Please register on the website via the following link. Please find more information at Facebook page.

Cap d’Ail watersports

The Cap d’Ail Aquatic Centre offers a variety of weekly summer training for children of different ages. Children aged 7 to 11 may enjoy a selection of morning and afternoon sailing lessons on board the Optimist boats at a price starting from 150 euros per course. A 10% discount will be offered if you book a 2-week package. Children aged 10+ have the opportunity to be introduced to windsurfing practices at a price of 150 euros. Children aged 12+ may try their hand at navigating a catamaran (2-3 students per group), analysing the weather and with direct practice in the water. Price – 170 euros. For more information, please visit the website.

Cap d’Ail Tennis classes

The Cap d’Ail Tennis Club is launching a series of tennis summer internships starting from July 1 to August 30, 2019. 5 options are available.

• 5 mornings a week from 9:00 to 12:00 (Monday from 9:30 to 12:30) including one and a half hours of tennis and team sports practice. Price for Cap d’Ail residents – 150 euros, for non-residents -160 euros.

• 5 days a week from 9:00 to 17:30 (Monday from 9:30 to 17:30) including one and a half hours of tennis and team sports practice, food and snacks, at a price of 210/220 euros, depending on the child’s residence.

• A 5-day intensive course from 9:00 to 17:30 (Monday from 9:30 to 17:30) including a 1h30 morning and a 1h30 afternoon tennis practice, team sports, food and snacks. Price: 250/260 euros.

• A combined 5-day tennis and sailing practice from 9:00 to 17:30 (Monday from 9:30 to 17:30). There is a 1h30 tennis practice in the morning, 2-hour sailing practice in the afternoon, team sports, meals and snacks. Price: 270/280 euros per person.

Please make a reservation in the club or call 04 93 78 95 58 or email: tennisclubcapdail@hotmail.fr. Visit the website for the extra information: https://www.tenniscapdail.fr/contenu/uploads/2020/06/FLYER-STAGE-ÉTÉ-2020.pdf

Catholic Association Ace-Cvav de Monaco Summer Camp

This year, young Monaco residents get a chance to visit a colourful town of untouched natural beauty. The Catholic Association Ace-Cvav de Monaco is organizing a trip to the camp of Celonne, despite the epidemiological situation. From July 13 to 14 children will enjoy baby-rafting, games with entertainers and outdoor walks. The trip is open for children of all ages.

For more information please contact 06.78.63.79.96 or check the website.

Hoof in Cap

This summer young animal lovers will be introduced to a knight’s experience of horse riding or even horse therapy on the Coles d’Eze. Enjoying the most scenic views of Cap Ferrat Bay, children aged 3+ will trot along the unknown paths, on a “companion” of their own size: either a pony or a traditional farm horse. The courses are offered by the club from July 6 to September 6 from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

For more information please contact: chris22102@hotmail.com or 06 64 11 17 440664111744.

The Princess Stephanie Youth Center

The Princess Stephanie Youth Center is a social and cultural association for young people aged 8 to 21, open specially for Monegasques, schoolchildren or young people working in Monaco. This summer, the centre is organizing 2 stays in Champsaur for young people aged 8 to 12 (680 euro) and 13 to 15 (720 euros). 2 options are possible: July 12 to 25, July 26 to August 8. Young campers will enjoy an unforgettable one-on-one experience with nature and some incredible walks, tree climbing and games in the fresh air. Registration forms are available at the Princess Stephanie Youth Center at 45 avenue des Papalins, Monaco.

