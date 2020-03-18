Latest news

LAUNCH OF THE FIRST NANOSATELLITE MADE IN MONACO

18 March , 2020
Monaco’s own Space Program
Monaco’s Orbital Solutions Team @OSM
First nanosatellite made in the Principality, OSM-1 CICERO has been successfully integrated to Arianespace’s Vega launcher at the space center in Kourou ( French Guyana. The launch is planned to take place at 22:30 UTC-3 on March 23d 2020 (02:30 CET on March 24th).

Weighing 10 kg, the satellite of Monegasque startup Orbital Solutions-Monaco will orbit the earth every 90 minutes from an altitude of 540 km. Fitted with an instrument originally conceived at JPL/NASA, OSM-1 CICERO will be carrying out earth observation, collecting valuable climate data by means of radio occultation technique.

This historical launch marks the beginning of the Principality’s involvement in the new, promising high tech sector of “New Space”.

A Space Program Ideal for Monaco 

And the key feature that Francesco Bongiovanni its founder seized on – which sparked his idea that this is an ideal business for Monaco to diversify into – is that nanosatellites and their components can be engineered by small teams of young brilliant people in a small space. And Monaco is lightning fast and nimble at raising capital when the right business idea comes along.

Francesco Bongiovanni is aiming high not just at the sky – he has already secured exclusive European rights to the world’s most sophisticated data-sensing technology to be included in Monaco’s satellite. And he has visions of tempting NASA to consider his Monaco created space-engineering company to design a high-tech payload on a future mission to the moon.

Harvard educated Francesco Bongiovanni not only holds a doctorate in engineering but is a knight of Monaco’s Order of Saint Charles for his humanitarian and biodiversity protection endeavours; he worked with the Principality to rebuild homes in Indonesia for people devastated by a tsunami; and again with the Principality helped to protect threatened fish species and coral near Papua New Guinea. Passionate about music he would love to write more symphonies but for now he is 24/24 steering Orbital Solutions to play a role in protecting the environment both on Earth and in Space.
