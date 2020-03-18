LAUNCH OF THE FIRST NANOSATELLITE MADE IN MONACO

th). First nanosatellite made in the Principality, OSM-1 CICERO has been successfully integrated to Arianespace’s Vega launcher at the space center in Kourou ( French Guyana. The launch is planned to take place at 22:30 UTC-3 on March 23d 2020 ( 02:30 CET on March 24 ).

Weighing 10 kg, the satellite of Monegasque startup Orbital Solutions-Monaco will orbit the earth every 90 minutes from an altitude of 540 km. Fitted with an instrument originally conceived at JPL/NASA, OSM-1 CICERO will be carrying out earth observation, collecting valuable climate data by means of radio occultation technique.

This historical launch marks the beginning of the Principality’s involvement in the new, promising high tech sector of “New Space”.

A Space Program Ideal for Monaco

And the key feature that Francesco Bongiovanni its founder seized on – which sparked his idea that this is an ideal business for Monaco to diversify into – is that nanosatellites and their components can be engineered by small teams of young brilliant people in a small space. And Monaco is lightning fast and nimble at raising capital when the right business idea comes along.

Francesco Bongiovanni is aiming high not just at the sky – he has already secured exclusive European rights to the world’s most sophisticated data-sensing technology to be included in Monaco’s satellite. And he has visions of tempting NASA to consider his Monaco created space-engineering company to design a high-tech payload on a future mission to the moon.