Princess Charlene recently presented her crew, called ‘Strong Together’, which will be participating in the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. The first race of its kind will be taking place on 13–14 June, with a mixed line-up of professional racing drivers and sim racers.

The participating teams for the race include Strong Together #54 Ferrari, entered by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The Princess’ Crew members are Francesco Castellacci, Felipe Massa, Giancarlo Fisichella and Tony Mella.

Princess Charlene was the official starter of the 87th 24 Hours of Le Mans last June, which took place in front of 250,000 spectators. This year, the Princess will once again be on the starting line, but this time with her crew.

👉S.A.S. LA PRINCESSE CHARLÈNE DE MONACO présente STRONG TOGETHER pour les 24 Heures du Mans Virtuelles ! Parmi les 50… Posted by 24 Heures du Mans on Pühapäev, 24. mai 2020

Being the starter for the 87th 24 Hours of Le Mans was an unforgettable moment for Princess Charlene. This year, the Princess is hoping to forge more ties between Monaco and Le Mans, which are both well known for motorsport, with the #54 Strong Together team that will be racing for her foundation and under the Principality’s flag.

Launched in 2012, the Princess Charlene foundation works to promote water safety, sport and education programs, particularly for children and young people. Its mission is to promote the benefits of sports, teach swimming, water safety, first-aid and drowning prevention.