Against the Odds a Blistering Success for Leclerc and Ferrari in Portugal

This season’s Formula One Ferrari, despite great expectations, even in the hands of serial world champions like Sebastien Vettel, is destined to be racing in the middle of the pack. Charles Leclerc, against the odds, on occasion raises hopes that the car is capable of more – and that the engineers can somehow rescue the situation with a special package of adjustments at the start of each new race. But it is in fact Leclerc’s driving genius that is delivering results. So even more credit to Leclerc for qualifying fourth on the grid and finishing at the foot of the podium in fourth place in this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

Back home with a P4 !

Happy with the progress seen in the last few races.

Already can't wait to race in Imola 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/LVSYOM8v0L — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) October 25, 2020

Charles is Delighted

Charles showed his delight with his car’s race pace and overall performance, which helped the Monegasque to that P4 finish with a comment in his Scuderia fans web-page:

“Today was extremely positive, very good for the confidence of the whole team. For me also. It’s been a few races where we were good in quali but less in the race. Finally we are also strong in the race! The team has done a great job. The upgrades that we brought to the last four races have made a difference and we have had a strong race today! Very happy with the job they are doing, even though it is tough situation. Everyone wants us to come back with a complete new package and fight for the win but this won’t happen. For now I am happy with the way we are.”

It is only two weeks ago, that Charles Leclerc fell from P4 on the grid at the Nurburgring and ended up in midfield in seventh place in the Eifel Grand Prix as he struggled to get more pace out of this laggard Ferrari SF1000.

At first Portugal looked like it was going to be a repeat of mediocrity for Ferrari with a poor beginning to the race, not helped by starting on the harder-to-warm-up medium compound tyres. Leclerc briefly fell to seventh on Lap 1, before brilliantly and persistently working his way back to what finally would be a comfortable fourth place at the finish line.

Leclerc has comfortably outperformed the competition from Renault, Racing Point and McLaren in Portimao. Ferrari might even prevail against those teams in the fight for third position in the standings. Ferrari is currently 33 points behind the existing holders of that position, Racing Point, after Portugal.

Formula 1 History is Made

The Monegasque was the last driver to avoid being lapped by Mercedes Lewis Hamilton who in the process has become the most victorious driver in terms of outright wins in Formula 1 history. Hamilton’s nothing less than dominant display at the Portuguese Grand Prix saw him claim his 92nd victory from team colleague Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s third placed Max Verstappen.