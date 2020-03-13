#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on March 14th and March 15th

It’s Friday evening, time for a well-deserved rest. Have you made any plans for this weekend yet? If not here are a few suggestions for you.

The 2020 edition of the «Spring of Arts» (Printemps des Arts) Festival is featuring 31 concerts and shows, an exhibition of Eskimo art, two digital street installations, a film screening as well as numerous discussions and back-stage meetings with the performers. The versatile festival introduces you to the French musical art of Quebec, extra-European music, Bali dancing and 3-days of harpsichord playing.

On Saturday 14 March there will be

6.30 pm: Talk by musicologist Nicolas Southon on four composers: Aubert, Decaux, Ferroud and Samazeuilh (One Monte-Carlo Amphitheatre)

Find out more about the talk

Sunday 15 March

Mystery tour, departing from Nice (outside the Maison du Département de Nice, avenue des Phocéens) and from Monaco (Stade Louis II, Hôtel Riviera Marriott side)

Find out more about the mystery tour

There are also a few exhibitions as part of the Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival: “Control no Control” and “Moon”, interactive urban installations by Daniel Iregui, digital artist from Friday 13 March to Saturday 11 April 2020, Avenue de Monte-Carlo.

And a new exhibition of Inuit art inspired by katajjaniq on the theme “Games and Throat-Songs of the Inuit People of Arctic Quebec” by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, with the support of the Avataq-Nunavik Cultural Institute (Arctic Quebec) from Friday 13 March to Saturday 11 April 2020, daily (except Mondays), from 2 pm to 8 pm, and on concert evenings, Auditorium Rainier III.

In Théâtre des Muses this weekend there is a humorous play by Noémie de Lattre “Noémie de Lattre, Féministe pour homme” (“Noémie de Lattre, Feminist for men”) on Friday 13, Saturday 14 March, at 8.30 pm.

For music fans there is a Concert by Marie-Pierre Oudol and her musicians, retracing anecdotes and songs by Edith Piaf on Saturday 15 February 2020, at 3 pm Théâtre des Variétés. The first part of the concert, devoted to French music, Bossa and Jazz, will be performed by the band Combojazzy, organised by the Association Monaco-Art-Music.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!