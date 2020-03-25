The Conseil National Joins a Covid-19 Monitoring Committee with Serge Telle

The Prince’s Palace announces that the Sovereign has responded favourably to the Conseil National proposal to set up a joint Covid-19 monitoring committee chaired by the Minister of State.

Having taken note of the open letter sent to Him by the elected members of the Conseil National HSH the Prince welcomes the fact that his message of March 19 has been heard by the Assembly which wishes to make its contribution within the strict framework of its constitutional powers.

The National Council has its place in the system for fighting this epidemic. The representatives of the Assembly will be closely informed of all the decisions taken or to be taken by His Government.

Obviously, in this fashion, the National Council will have the opportunity to formulate proposals that make a contribution to winning the war against Covid-19.