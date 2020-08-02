Summer 2020: museums invite kids to visit their workshops

Summer holidays are in full swing – it’s the best time for the children to have fun in the sun. You may have thought that this summer was not that fun-packed due to the new Covid reality. Nothing like that. The French Riviera museums offer a number of workshops and activities for all the family. Hello Monaco is introducing you to our selection of exciting activities that will keep your children busy and give you a great family experience. Due to the Covid-19 situation, all the necessary measures preventing its spread are, of course to be complied with and wearing a mask is compulsory. It’s all about keeping our children safe and happy.

Chagall National Museum

Specially for the children, museum guides are holding entertaining visits revealing permanent collections and a temporary exhibition “In the Land of the Gods, Marc Chagall and the Greek World.” This is an authentic journey experiencing Chagall’s work through games, pantomime and theatre performance. The master classes are held on the 5th and 9th of August.

Other tours organized throughout the summer will introduce children to interesting sound combinations, ancient myths and a number of entertaining games. The workshops’ program is available on the museum’s Facebook page.

Practical information

Age group: 5 +. Booking is recommended. Please call 04.93.53.87.20 Monday to Friday or email: visitelibre-mn06@culture.gouv.fr

No booking on weekends. Tickets are purchased on the spot subject to availability.

Price: 4 euros for children + a free entrance to the museum, 5 euros for adultes + reduced entry fee to the museum.

For more information please visit the museum website.

Facebook

Matisse Museum

During the school holidays, the Matisse Museum is offering several theme workshops and summer internships for children of different ages, unveiling its rare treasures to the younger generation. Some of the master classes include:

History of art. History of modern sculpture which introduce young ones to the works of Matisse and various art genres through the research at hand in the museum halls. A 2 hour workshop is designed for children aged 6 to 12. Dates: August 3 and 24, starts at 2pm. Cost: 8 euros.

Spot Out Matisse: A Sketch Tour for 12-16 year-olds introduces them to Matisse works through memory games and mastering different drawing techniques (pencil, charcoal, pastel). A 1h30 tour starts at 10.30. Dates: August 3 and 24. Cost: 8 euros.

Matisse for the family: Explore Matisse with your whole family studying his work and art techniques. Each workshop offers a variety of practical exercises and games. The following sessions are available: August 1, 26 and 29, September 2 and 9. Starts at 10.30, duration 1h30.

Cost: 6 euros (free for children under 13) + entry ticket to the museum. Open to children aged 4+.

Museum website.

MAMAC Museum

The MAMAC Museum in Nice is open to young and old alike. During the summer holidays it is organizing a number of interactive workshops for children and the whole family.

The MAMAC workshops are a space dedicated to exploring contemporary art through fun games, arts and crafts and plastic creations. Minimum participants per group: 2.

Art Wednesdays

These workshops focus on the use of digital media and moving images (comics, photo, and video), performances and projections. Designed for young people aged 12 to 18. Maximum 12 participants. Parents’ presence is not required. Cost: 8 euros. From 3pm to 4.30 pm.

Family art Saturdays

MAMAC is holding parent-child workshops for a special family experience. Available to children aged 6 to 12. Maximum 12 participants. The parents’ participation is preferable, but not required. Cost: 8 euros. From 11.00 to 12.30.

MAMAC internships

All through the school holidays the museum is also holding one-time events.

Let your child release his or her creativity through exploring the museum’s art. Drawing, making photos and videos, collage cutting, charcoal drawing. All artistic techniques are welcome.

Designed for two age groups: 6 to 11 and 12 to 18. Maximum 12 participants. Parents’ presence is not required. Cost: 8 euros. Duration – 1h30.

Workshops with artists

The MAMAC artists introduce children and young people to their artistic techniques during special workshops within the framework of temporary exhibitions.

Two age groups: 6 to 11 and 12 to 18. Maximum 12 participants. Parents presence is not required. Cost: 8 euros. Duration – 1h30.

For more information on workshops’ schedules , please visit the museum’s website.

You can also follow it on Instagram.

The Pablo Picasso Museum

The Pablo Picasso National Museum in Vallauris is also introducing the younger generation to the world of art and imagination. During summer holidays, it is holding special workshops for children aged 6 to 10.

Pottery

The potters of Vallauris used to embellish their creations thanks to a special jasper technique. As part of their master class, children will be welcome to use it.

Date: August 9, 10.15

Frank Louis

Frank Louis has famously used soil in his art creating a number of contrasting but complementary objects. During this workshop, children will explore the artist’s universe and model two contrasting forms in his style.

Date: August 30, 10.15

Picasso Animals

Pablo Picasso loved animals. He owned dogs and a goat … He admired bulls and horses. The artist depicted them in his paintings and ceramics. This workshop will introduce children to the animals portrayed by Picasso and invite them to paint their own.

Dates: August 14, 9 at 10:15

For more information on workshops’ schedules please visit the museum website.