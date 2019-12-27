5 Hots Drinks That Will Make Your Winter Warmer

Even if the winters on the French Riviera are fairly mild, we are still allowed to treat ourselves to some hot drinks to feel even warmer. Some of them can even be made at home. HelloMonaco found out the most popular hot cocktails to be drunk in the winter in Europe.

Bombardino

Bombardino is a real winter cocktail that would warm you up even on the coldest evenings. This is an Italian drink based on an “Avocado” egg liqueur. It is very popular in the colder regions of Italy, particularly at the ski resorts of Trentino-Alto Adige. Bombardino is a delicious leisurely drink to be sipped after skiing or shopping at Christmas fairs.

To make it, mix half a glass of “Avocado” with the same amount of brandy in an Irish coffee glass. The “Avocado” is a thick, rich liqueur made from eggs, sugar and brandy, very similar to a Russian gogol-mogol. After a thorough shake, heat the drink and serve it with whipped cream. The cocktail owes its name, Bombardino, to its powerful combination of hot temperature and a large amount of alcohol.

Hot Buttered Lemonade

This lemonade is made in the image of the famous Hot Buttered Rum. The only difference is, this one is alcohol free. Hot Buttered Rum is a time-tested hot drink going back to the times of Henry III, that is, to the 13th century! It all started with adding butter into the ale that was believed to relieve colds. Later on, when drinking stronger alcohol became popular, butter started being added into these stronger drinks. Over the centuries, the Hot Buttered Rum recipe has undergone many changes. This very old recipe, however, is very simple. The ingredients you need are boiling water, rum, and butter flavored with sugar and spices. This is a typical old English seasonal drink.

So, how do we make a Hot Buttered Lemonade at home? For four servings you will need 3 cups of water, 3/4 cups of lemon juice, 2/3 cups of sugar, 1-1 / 2 teaspoons of grated lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of butter and 4 cinnamon sticks (optional).

Its method of preparation is anything but complicated. Mix the water, lemon juice, sugar and lemon zest in a saucepan. Heat the mixture at a medium temperature until the sugar dissolves. Pour the drink into mugs, adding a generous portion of butter. Serve with a cinnamon stick if you like.

Chaudeau

Here is another winter drink popular in Europe and originating from Guadeloupe. Chaudeau was traditionally prepared for marriage ceremonies, communion and baptism. There is a cultural superstition that during its preparation you should not allow yourself to be distracted by anything else.

Chaudeau is made in a saucepan. Cut a vanilla stick lengthwise. Put it in a saucepan with milk, a cinnamon stick, lemon peel and brown sugar. Before the mixture boils, turn off the heat.

Whip the eggs in a separate bowl. Add two tablespoons of warm milk while still stirring. Now add this liquid to the mixture in the saucepan and carry on stirring. Put the saucepan on a moderate fire and heat until the mixture thickens. Do not bring it to boil. Remove the pan from the heat and allow it to cool down. Pour the drink into mugs. Serve it warm.

Gogol-mogol, or a traditional Christmas egg-wine drink

This cocktail was first created in the distant 13th century. The recipe was invented by the French King Louis IX himself. During his reign over France, he often suffered from insomnia. That’s when he would go to the castle kitchen in the middle of the night and make himself a drink using this recipe.

To make one serving you need: 25 grams of sugar, 1 egg yolk, 10 ml of armagnac or brandy, 100 ml of milk and 1 pinch of cinnamon.

Heat the milk and cinnamon in a saucepan. Whip the egg yolk and sugar for 4-5 minutes. Add some warm milk to the mixture, while still whipping. After that, add the alcohol of your choice and remove from heat. Serve the cocktail hot.

Mulled wine with apple and vanilla

If you are not a big fan of home gatherings and enjoy spending your time outdoors, come to the Christmas Market in Port Hercule. You will be served fragrant mulled wine with apple and vanilla in one of the chalets. Just believe me, this particular interpretation of the hot drink will definitely be to your liking. If you go in the direction of the Ferris wheel, you will find this small shop on your left. It stands out because of a nameplate written in Japanese. The young Frenchman who pours out this mulled wine to the visitors every night actually lives in Japan and comes to Monaco for one month to see his family and treat us to this most delicious Christmas drink.

Another idea for a chilly winter evening, is to stop by the Metropole hotel where you will discover the most wonderful bar serving Robuchon chocolate. You will be served hot chocolate made following the very best traditions: