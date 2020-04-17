While you are doing good by staying home HelloMonaco has gathered a few suggestion for you about things you can do without leaving your home.

Museums

During these difficult times, art is something that reminds us that we are not alone. With the power of the internet, we can escape into our imaginations by coming face-to-face with the works of our favourite artists.

Virtual museum tours are a safe and engaging way to spend an afternoon in self-isolation. So open your laptop and unlock the doors to museums and exhibitions around the world from the comfort of your own home.

1. The Louvre, Paris

Discover virtual artworks from Delacroix, Rembrandt and Tintoretto. Delve into the Egyptian Antiquities exhibition. Or how about a virtual walk around the remains of the Louvre’s Moat, built in 1190 to protect Paris from attack via the Seine? Visitors can walk around the original perimeter moat and view the piers that supported the drawbridge. Four virtual exhibitions are available here.

2. The Vatican

The Vatican Museums online catalogue is regularly updated, revised and expanded. Currently it is possible to consult collections ranging from the Gregorian Egyptian Museum and the Tapestries Collection to the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo. Moreover, virtual tours thorough the main treasures of the Vatican Museums are accessible online, including Sistine Chapel, Chiaramonti museum, New Wing, Pio Clementino Museum and etc.

Music

1. You’re bored? Don’t panic! The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Opera is here to enchant your ears, and warm your hearts during this containment. Good listening!

2. The Metropolitan opera launches online broadcasts, Nightly Met Opera Streams, with operas from its archives. The broadcasts will begin at 19.30 New York time, but they will be available for another 20 hours. Full schedule is available here.

3. Here is a selection of DJs organizing live music or offering mixes on the Web to lighten the hours spent in quarantine:

Bob Sinclar

Originator of hits including World, Hold On, Love Generation and Rock This Party .

In earlier times, his French Touch came under the name of Chris The French Kiss or The Mighty Bop. In real life Christophe Le Friant has DJed a myriad of evenings around the globe. Disco, house, funk, tribal … Every day has a surprise. Go to his Facebook page every day at 2 p.m.

Gabin Lebrun

Gabin, is believe it or not a 9-year-old boy living in the village of Nailloux (Haute-Garonne). Wednesday and Saturday, at 6 p.m. he performs for an hour-long live on Facebook Mix Gabin.

Learning

1. Coursera has opened access to its courses for universities and students. So far, free access is open until 07/31.

2. Harvard University: Justice

(3-6 hours a week, 12 weeks long)

Taught by Harvard professor Michael Sandel, Justice explores critical analysis of classical and contemporary theories of justice. Topics include affirmative action, income distribution, same-sex marriage, the role of markets, debates about rights (human rights and property rights), arguments for and against equality. The course invites learners to subject their own views on these controversies to critical examination.

https://www.classcentral.com/course/edx-justice-610

Resources for kids

Try highly advise all three parts of Findus from Filimundus as one of kids’ favorite game applications – the child should help there to invent different devices.

And the classic – Macchinarium – the most beautiful and the best adventure game!

Movies Here are two excellent movie recommendations the whole family can enjoy, available online right now. Spy Kids Where to Watch: Netflix We can’t believe that Robert Rodriguez (the director behind El Mariachi, Sin City and From Dusk Till Dawn) made this family favourite! The story of children trying to save their secret-agent parents from danger is one of the director’s best films. Honourable Mention: Sesame Street Ok, this isn’t a film, but a great resource during these trying times. Sesame Street has put together a heartfelt and interactive website for families self-isolating at home and we think you might enjoy it. The site is full of games, videos and art activities to help your family play and laugh together.

Keep Your Spirit up and Feel United

Martine Ackerman, President of Child CARE Monaco and Vice President of Monaco Pupils’ Parents Association (Association des Parents d’Elèves de Monaco, APEM) invites everyone to their balcony to sing the Monegasque National Anthem (Hymn) every evening at 7 p.m. (gathering at 6.45 p.m.) to show support for one another. But the national anthem is not the only thing that she invites everyone to sing. This idea has excited the press and many in the community. She created a group on Facebook that had a large response from the Internet users who gladly are joining the initiative.

Martine Ackerman invites everyone to let her know those who wish to sing a Happy Birthday to somebody or pass a message to their family, friends, or any other special request. Every evening on her balcony she is planning to organize a small show with her microphone and spread the positive mood!

She wants people to join her in this moment of public isolation in order not to be alone and so we can pass through this difficult period together.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!