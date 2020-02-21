#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on February 22nd and February 23rd

It’s carnival time on Cote d’Azur! Have you already visited the festivals? If not here are a few suggestion what you could do this weekend.

The arrival of spring to Nice is unimaginable without its traditional carnival and flower parade. Its 2020 theme is «The King of Fashion» with the most colourful scenery, huge inflatable sculptures, live music and tons of confetti. Are you ready to take part in its fragrant battle of flowers? Or enjoy a scenic night «corso» parade? Then head to the Masséna Square in Nice and get ready for tons of fun!

Menton and lemons are inseparable. Not only is this fragrant fruit cultivated in the city, but the annual festival featuring giant lemon and orange sculptures seems to bring them to life. The Lemon Festival in Menton that starts this week traditionally hosts fruit parades, light shows, street animations and fairs.

For the 14th year, the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Tourist and Convention Authority are organising the Monaco-Japan Artistic Meeting. The exhibition features nearly 200 works by Japanese and Monegasque artists. 14th Monaco – Japan Artistic Meeting 2020 will take place from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 February 2020, Auditorium Rainier III.

Various workshops will be organised for members of the public over the course of the three days:

The tea ceremony

How to make a miniature bonsai

Kimono workshop

Opera is a great place to spend your evening. This week it is “Street Scene” by Kurt Weill with Geoffrey Dolton, Jeni Bern, Scott Wilde, Lucy Schaufer, Harriet Williams, Mandisinde Mbuyazwe, Patricia Racette, Joel Prieto, Tyler Clarke, Paulo Szot, Gerardo Bullon, Pierre Emmanuel Roubet, Marta Fontanals-Simmons, Richard Burkhard, Mary Bevan, the Chorus of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, the Children’s Choir of the Rainier III Academy and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Laurence Foster, organised by the Opéra de Monte-Carlo on Friday 21 (gala), Tuesday 25 February, at 8 pm and Sunday 23 February, at 3 pm Opéra de Monte-Carlo – Salle Garnier.

And Sunday morning all fans of the remote-controlled cars gather at the remote-controlled car circuit from 8 am to 12 pm in Port of Monaco.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!