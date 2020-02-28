hello_monaco weekend: what to do on February 29nd and March 1st

It’s the last winter weekend, can you believe? Have you already visited the festivals? If not here are a few suggestion what you could do this weekend.

It’s the last weekend for the Nice Carnival. The arrival of spring to Nice is unimaginable without its traditional carnival and flower parade. Its 2020 theme is «The King of Fashion» with the most colourful scenery, huge inflatable sculptures, live music and tons of confetti. Are you ready to take part in its fragrant battle of flowers? Or enjoy a scenic night «corso» parade? Then head to the Masséna Square in Nice and get ready for tons of fun!

Menton and lemons are inseparable. Not only is this fragrant fruit cultivated in the city, but the annual festival featuring giant lemon and orange sculptures seems to bring them to life. The Lemon Festival in Menton that starts this week traditionally hosts fruit parades, light shows, street animations and fairs.

On March 1, 2020 the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco opens its doors to INTO THE ARCTIC, an art exhibition featuring the paintings and films of Canadian artist Cory Trépanier. Presented with the support of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, it highlights the beauty, remoteness, and fragility of Canada’s changing North. INTO THE ARCTIC will be on display until April 30, 2020. Over the course of more than a decade, Trépanier has travelled 60,000 km, through 6 National Parks, and 16 Inuit communities to capture the spectacular landscapes of the Canadian Arctic. Armed with perseverance and an unwavering dedication to his vision, he has created over 100 oil paintings and three documentary films during the course of his art-fuelled expeditions.

Over 50 oil paintings, three documentary films, and the centrepiece Great Glacier, at almost 5 metres

wide is one of the largest oil paintings ever created of the Canadian Arctic. The canvas presents the striking scene where the Coronation Glacier meets the ocean, flanked by mile high mountains rising up on each side. These works are a natural echo to those of Louis de Tinayre, an explorer and painter who collaborated with Prince Albert I during his seafaring campaigns for twenty years and some of whose paintings are part of the permanent exhibition at the Oceanographic Museum. Louis de Tinayre painted more than a hundred of these and they constitute a historic testimony to the life of the crew, the scientific work carried out and the landscapes and men encountered during the expeditions. By welcoming the painter Cory Trépanier, the Oceanographic Museum is continuing to unite Art and Science.

French Premier League Football Championship: Monaco – Reims on Saturday 29 February 2020, Louis II Stadium.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!