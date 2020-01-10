#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on January 11th and January 12th

How are you spending time this winter season? Just in case you don’t know what to do this weekend HelloMonaco has a few suggestions for you.

You can start your weekend with the 5th Trophée du Rocher sport and salsa dancing awards, organised by the association Monaco Danse Sportive and Monaco Rock & Danses on Saturday 11 January 2020, Espace Léo Ferré.

The programme includes both Latin and standard dance, with a thrilling display of samba, cha-cha-cha, rumba and paso doble, not to mention waltzes, tangos and foxtrots.

The competition gets under way at 12.30 pm and continues through the afternoon, with an evening of dance rounding off the day from 8 pm.

Last year, some 170 couples from all over France and even Italy took to the specially installed dance floor at the Espace Leo Ferré.

Learn more on the lecture on the topic “Better Living”: “Anti-aging treatments”, “Nutrition, life philosophy, psychology” and “Groundbreaking innovation” with Philippe Kestemont, specialist in facial surgery, Virginie Paree, specialist in nutrition, Hélène Samak, clinical psychologist, and Laurence Vanin, philosopher and essayist on Saturday 11 January 2020, at 2.30 pm and 6.30 pm Le Méridien Beach Plaza – Salon Atlantique.

Another lecture in English on the topic “Fiction and the Dream” by John Banville, author is on Saturday 11 January 2020, from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Princess Grace Irish Library.

John Banville will speak for 20 minutes during which he will share with you some insights into his life as a writer. Then he would like you – the audience – to engage in a conversation with him. The conversation can comprise of questions, criticisms, opinions, influences… whatever you would like to ask or say.

John Banville’s latest publications are the novel ‘Mrs Osmond’, and ‘Times Pieces: A Dublin Memoir’. He is the recipient of the Man Booker Prize, the Austrian State Prize for Literature, the Kafka Prize and the Prince of Asturias Award. He has written a number of crime novels under the pen-name Benjamin Black. He is also a screenwriter, playwright and a book reviewer. He lives in Dublin.

You may reserve your seats on info@pgil.mc. Entry 10 EUR/person.

In Théâtre des Muses there is “Femme de mère en fille depuis que l’homme est homme” (“Woman from mother to daughter while man became man”), a humorous play by Emma Loiselle on Thursday 9, Friday 10, Saturday 11 at 8.20 pm and Sunday 12 January 2020 at 4.30 pm.

Go watch Monaco Optimist Team Race, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco from Wednesday 8 to Sunday 12 January 2020, Baie de Monaco.

For this year’s regatta reserved for 20 teams of young sailors, all under 14, the YCM invited the most competitive clubs. An original match race format for teams of four Optimists it brings to the fore not just the children’s technical prowess, but tactics and above all team-work.

Modelling: remote-controlled car circuit on Sunday 12 January 2020, from 8 am to 12 pm Port of Monaco.

Great Season Series: concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Eliahu Inbal with Marie-Nicole Lemieux, contralto on Sunday 12 January 2020, at 6 pm Auditorium Rainier III.

On the programme: Richard Wagner and Richard Strauss.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!