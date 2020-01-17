#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on January 18th and January 19th

Do you have plans for this weekend? We have a few suggestions here for you what you can do this Saturday and Sunday in Monaco.

The main event of this week is no doubt the 44th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival taking place from Thursday 16 to Sunday 26 January 2020, Espace Fontvieille.

This Saturday there will be an “Open Door Circus Show” with circus animals, public rehearsals with commentary from 3 pm to 4 pm Espace Fontvieille. Free admission.

And on Sunday there is a two-hour show at reduced admission prices at 10.30 am Espace Fontvieille.

Quite different event is Monaco Grand Majestueux Festival 2020 organised by the Association- Jeunesse-Romandie-Connexion from Friday 17 to Monday 20 January 2020, Le Méridien Beach Plaza.

Have you ever dreamt of experiencing the glamorous lifestyle of Monaco? Be ready for the most glamorous Kizomba festival ever on the seaside Principality on the French Riviera. Don’t miss the chance to come and live the dream.

You can also enjoy watching Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series Act III – J/70 & Melges 20, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco from Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 January 2020, Bay of Monaco.

Don’t miss the “Jeep Elite” basketball championship: Monaco vs Pau-Lacq-Orthez on Saturday 18 January 2020, at 6:30 pm, Louis II Stadium – Salle Omnisports Gaston Médecin.

And in the theater there is “Zize, Le One Miss Show” cafe-theatre with Thierry Wilson on Sunday 19 January 2020, at 4.30 pm in Théâtre des Variétés.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!