Unfortunately some very interesting events this weekend have been cancelled or postponed (like Magic) due to the threat of coronavirus outburst, nevertheless there are lots of things you can still do.

4th Monaco International Auto Show is taking place from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 March 2020, Quai Albert Ier.

The fourth edition of this unique motor show, held in the refined and exclusive setting of the Principality of Monaco, will offer visitors a chance to see the very latest automotive technologies and innovations: electric city cars, the most luxurious models, concept cars, prototypes, sports cars and prestige vehicles or hypercars, ground-breaking developments and technologies, charging systems, applications, connectivity, and more.

The Monaco International Auto Show is a glimpse of the future, where you can discover a world of incredible technology, and see, touch, prepare and even buy your next car or future mobility solution.

This time more than ever, automotive art de vivre, the sheer joy and freedom of driving go hand in hand with technology, new energies, and performance.

Admission €15 (free for children). You can buy tickets here.

Due to the coronavirus the SIAM Auto Show is reported to be going ahead but with the focus now being absolutely on the outside part of the show.

Directed by international Tango superstar German Cornejo, Tango Fire features the world’s greatest Tango dancers and musicians. Tango Fire encompasses and defines Argentine Tango; dance sizzling with sensuality, unforgettable music from the great Tango masters Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel. It combines rawness and sophistication with the seductive and sultry side of Tango, evoking the intoxicating passion of late night Buenos Aires. Cornejo with his amazingly sensuous partner Gisela Galeassi, are joined by an outstanding cast of World Tango Champions dancers from the greatest Tango houses in Buenos Aires.

“Il Pirata” by Vincenzo Bellini (concert version) with Anna Pirozzi, Celso Albelo, George Petean, Alessandro Spina, Claudia Urru and Reinaldo Macias, the Chorus of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Giacomo Sagripanti, organised by the Opéra de Monte-Carlo on Thursday 5 March 2020, at 8 pm and Sunday 8 March, at 3 pm in Auditorium Rainier III – Salle Yakov Kreizberg.

Is Imogene d’Il pirata (1827) the elder sister of Lucia? The intrigue at the heart of Lucia di Lammermoor (1835) bears striking similarities with that of Vincenzo Bellini’s Il pirata, which marked a key milestone in the emergence of Italian lyrical opera. Each in their own way, Donizetti and Bellini were moving in the same direction.

Il pirata was the Sicilian composer’s first indisputable triumph, acclaimed by the highly demanding audience of La Scala. So why did this opera, with its heady beauty and powerfully emotive story, vanish completely from the repertoire before being revived by Tullio Serafin and then Maria Callas (1958)? At La Scala, Bellini saw his work performed by three of the most superlative singers of his age, namely Henriette Méric-Lalande, Giovanni Battista Rubini and Antonio Tamburini. The score was tailored to their immense talents and legendary virtuosity, but with the advent of the verismo and Wagnerian schools of singing, became an almost insurmountable obstacle.

In the last fifty years, the rebith of the bel canto repertoire and the appearance of performers trained in this school has once again made it possible for us to savour these pages from a glorious past.

If you like theater there is “The Misanthrope or the Cantankerous Lover” by Molière with Lambert Wilson, Jean-Pierre Malo, Hervé Briaux, Brigitte Catillon, Manon Combes, Pauline Cheviller, Paul Minthe, Léo Dussollier, Patrick Dozier, Jean-François Lapalus and Dimitri Viau on Sunday 8 March 2020, at 5 pm Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

Should we flee the objects of our hatred, and retreat from the world? Or have we no choice but to live among our fellows? Molière penned The Misanthrope “or the Cantankerous Lover” with a deep rebellious fervor. His play is a tirade against treason, and courtiers with the power to make or break reputations. By juxtaposing the vanity of the world with the absolute love of Alceste (Lambert Wilson) for Célimène, Molière expresses a timeless intransigence and idealism, in a play described by his contemporaries as “the portrait of the century”. A true masterpiece.

Also for theater lovers there is “Frida”, a play by Céline Bernat on Friday 6, Saturday 7 March, at 8.30 pm and Sunday 8 March 2020 at 4.30 pm in Théâtre des Muses.

And remember about Œuvre de Soeur Marie Charity Fete on Friday 6 March, from 10 am and Saturday 7 March 2020, from 10 am to 6 pm in Espace Fontvieille.

On Friday 6 March at 7.30 pm: Belgian-themed dinner

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!