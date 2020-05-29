#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on May 30th and May 31st

Life is slowly coming back to normal however many regular weekend entertainments stay yet unavailable, so HelloMonaco has gathered a few suggestion for you about things you can do without leaving your home.

Museums

During these difficult times, art is something that reminds us that we are not alone. With the power of the internet, we can escape into our imaginations by coming face-to-face with the works of our favourite artists.

Virtual museum tours are a safe and engaging way to spend an afternoon in self-isolation. So open your laptop and unlock the doors to museums and exhibitions around the world from the comfort of your own home.

High definition masterpieces in Florence

Staff at the Uffizi in Florence has curated special virtual exhibitions at: https://www.uffizi.it/en/online-exhibitions. Discover the masterpieces of their collections and history, travelling through captivating descriptions and HD pictures.

British Museum, London

On a virtual tour through the museum you will be able to see the Rosetta Stone and Egyptian mummies as well as many other treasures of the British museum of London.

Music and Ballet

1. You’re bored? Don’t panic! The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Opera is here to enchant your ears, and warm your hearts during this containment. Good listening!

2. The Metropolitan opera launches online broadcasts, Nightly Met Opera Streams, with operas from its archives. The broadcasts will begin at 19.30 New York time, but they will be available for another 20 hours. Full schedule is available here.

3. To entertain us during confinement, the company of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo has reopened its video library containing some of the most beautiful creations presented by the troupe of Jean-Christophe Maillot over the last two decades.

Included is an iconic show of the company “La belle” which will be broadcast on the antenna of Monaco Info, but also on the website of the channel www.monacoinfo.com as well as on the website of France 3 PACA.

4. Here is a selection of DJs organizing live music or offering mixes on the Web to lighten the hours spent in quarantine:

Bob Sinclar

Originator of hits including World, Hold On, Love Generation and Rock This Party .

In earlier times, his French Touch came under the name of Chris The French Kiss or The Mighty Bop. In real life Christophe Le Friant has DJed a myriad of evenings around the globe. Disco, house, funk, tribal … Every day has a surprise. Go to his Facebook page every day at 2 p.m.

Gabin Lebrun

Gabin, is believe it or not a 9-year-old boy living in the village of Nailloux (Haute-Garonne). Wednesday and Saturday, at 6 p.m. he performs for an hour-long live on Facebook Mix Gabin.

Learning

1. Coursera has opened access to its courses for universities and students. So far, free access is open until 07/31.

2. Harvard University: Justice

(3-6 hours a week, 12 weeks long)

Taught by Harvard professor Michael Sandel, Justice explores critical analysis of classical and contemporary theories of justice. Topics include affirmative action, income distribution, same-sex marriage, the role of markets, debates about rights (human rights and property rights), arguments for and against equality. The course invites learners to subject their own views on these controversies to critical examination.

https://www.classcentral.com/course/edx-justice-610

Resources for kids

Try highly advise all three parts of Findus from Filimundus as one of kids’ favorite game applications – the child should help there to invent different devices.

And the classic – Macchinarium – the most beautiful and the best adventure game!

Movies Here are two excellent movie recommendations the whole family can enjoy, available online right now. Spy Kids Where to Watch: Netflix We can’t believe that Robert Rodriguez (the director behind El Mariachi, Sin City and From Dusk Till Dawn) made this family favourite! The story of children trying to save their secret-agent parents from danger is one of the director’s best films. Honourable Mention: Sesame Street Ok, this isn’t a film, but a great resource during these trying times. Sesame Street has put together a heartfelt and interactive website for families self-isolating at home and we think you might enjoy it. The site is full of games, videos and art activities to help your family play and laugh together.

So have fun and enjoy your weekend!