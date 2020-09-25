#hello_monaco weekend: what to do on September 26th and September 27th

Autumn is always busy time in Monaco and luckily this year is no exception. Here we put together some interesting things you can do this weekend, there is something for any taste.

Everyone in love with classical music will be delighted this weekend with the Great Season Series: concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Kazuki Yamada with Krystian Zimerman, piano on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 September, at 8 pm, and Sunday 27 September 2020, at 6 pm Auditorium Rainier III.

The programme includes pieces by Bruckner, Mendelssohn, Mozart and Schumann. But it is Beethoven who will get this new season under way in 2020, a fitting way to marking the 250th anniversary of his birth.

Another interesting concert is on Sunday, the 6th International Organ Cycle with Marc Giacone playing a Cavaillé-Coll organ, concert organised by the Association In Tempore Organi on Sunday 27 September 2020, at 5 pm in Chapelle des Carmes.

If you like cat’s stop by the Inaugural Monaco International Cat Show, organised by the Monégasque association “De Gati de Munegu” on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 September 2020, from 10 am to 6 pm in Espace Fontvieille.

And for football fans there is French Premier League Football Championship: Monaco – Strasbourg on Sunday 27 September 2020, Louis II Stadium.

And if you want to learn more about other events and exhibitions that take place in Monaco these days visit our Calendar.