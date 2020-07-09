Finding the best deals: an exclusive post-quarantine shopping expedition to The Mall Sanremo

The quarantine has been a true ordeal for all the fashionistas. Tuning in to the latest fashion brands at Zoom parties or live on Instagram and buying at least a couple of wrongly-fitting jeans due to online shopping issues – not exactly our idea of paradise!

We have been anxiously watching the progress of the global fashion industry: brands cancelling their shows and reducing production, models requalifying as fashion photographers and shooting the latest collections on their webcam from home isolation. It seemed that the world would never be the same again…

Now that the lockdown measures are lifted, we are slowly going back to our new/old reality. That’s when we realize that our summer wardrobe is missing! It is warm enough for linen shirts and sandals, but coats and gloves are still fresh in our memory.

We are hesitantly venturing into the shops. Sanitizers, masks and social distancing are the new shopping reality. But nothing lasts forever. HelloMonaco is happy to take you on a shopping tour for a new trendy wardrobe.

Finding the best deals

The Mall Firenze opened in 2001. Surrounded by the lush Tuscan valleys, this mini-city of exclusive brands has won the love of fashionistas around the world, becoming an important destination on the Italian luxury shopping map.

This place was chosen for a reason. It is in Florence that the first international fashion show was held in 1951 by the “Made in Italy” creator, Giovanni Battista Giorgini. In addition, Villa Torrigiani hosted the meeting of fashion influencers from Europe and the US. Magazine editors, buyers and photographers were among the privileged guests. Ever since this significant world premiere, Florence has been closely associated with Italian fashion.

A new project by The Mall Luxury Outlets

A futuristic building is located in the very heart of Liguria, overlooking the French Riviera. The Mall Sanremo is a new project by The Mall Luxury Outlets opened in June 2019.

Imbibed in the local sea landscape, the minimalistic boutiques share a sharp-angled mirrored roof and a central staircase zigzagging through the most famous international high fashion brands. Now that the lockdown is lifted, the best fashion designers are available again with their exclusive collections at an interesting price. The Mall Sanremo is the luxury shopping destination that allows its visitors to live an experience that goes beyond the classic shopping: a unique blend of fashion, environment and hospitality. This is the key of success for this renowned Italian reality: Elegance and Exclusivity in a place where visitors literally fall in love. A special and unique location that gives you the chance to experience the world of fashion, luxury and beauty while counting on special benefits without compromising on quality.

Fashion guide: what to look for at The Mall Sanremo

To Guests is given the utmost attention also by offering numerous tailor-made services to make the Shopping Experience special and unique. On arrival, the Welcome Lounge team is ready to welcome customers and accompany them on their visit, making it exclusive in everything, from the general information, to the current promotions, till a personalized plan to discover the surrounding area. For a tailored shopping experience, a team of Personal Shopping Assistants is available to advice and guide in the choice of outfits to create a new and a personalized look. To purchase with the maximum comfort, all visitors can benefit of the Hands-free Shopping and Home Delivery services. Finally, the lounge dedicated to Tax Free, allows visitors from non-EU countries, to get an immediate refund on their purchases.

Once you purchase your coveted Jimmy Choo pumps enjoy a meal at the panoramic restaurant.

A contemporary and fresh place, the Food Lounge by adHoc provides a variety of dishes tailor-made to satisfy everyone’s tastes throughout a day of shopping, from a full breakfast to a simple snack.

How to get there

The journey to the Mall San Remo will be enjoyable. A scenic Mediterranean road across Cannes, Nice and the Principality of Monaco will take you there in 40-60 minutes.

If you are traveling from Italy, Milan is about 2.5 hours drive, Genoa -1.5 hours and Turin – 2.5 hours. Enjoy the plains stretching to the horizon and some ancient aqueducts on your way.

If you are using public transport; an hourly shuttle will take you to The Mall Sanremo from the central Piazza Colombo and San Remo train station. The bus schedule is available on the website.

The Mall Sanremo is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm, Monday to Sunday until September.

From October to March, it is also open daily from 10 am to 7 pm.

Address: The Mall Sanremo, Via Armea 43, 18038, Sanremo

@themalloutlets

https://sanremo.themall.it/