Long Live Jazz! 15th Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival

The 15th Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival will be offering spectators incredible and unforgettable concerts in a safe way this year. For the first time, the festival will be taking place over five days, from 16 to 27 November, at the Opera Garnier and at the Salle des Etoiles.

Although concerts and the performing arts have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, in Monaco (and with the safety of everyone in mind) the show must go on! Held under the high patronage of HSH Prince Albert II, the festival will be featuring legendary and new musicians, jazz cinema and tributes to iconic artists. Here are a few highlights.

Thomas Dutronc ‘Frenchy’

Django Reinhardt made him want to learn to play the guitar at eighteen. After playing with the best gypsy jazz musicians in the flea markets of Saint-Ouen, Thomas Dutronc launched into his own career as a musician. His first album ‘Comme un manouche sans guitare’ came out in 2007. His latest album ‘Frenchy’ reinvents and modernizes 14 French songs by infusing them with a new and funky style. The album features collaborations with artists like Iggy Pop, Diana Krall, Billy Gibbons (from ZZ Top), Jeff Goldblum, Haley Reinhart and more.

20 November, Sporting Monte-Carlo. Tickets: 60 – 80 €

‘Piano Forte’ brings four pianists on one stage

Four of the most talented pianists on the jazz scene will be sharing the stage during this unique concert: Eric Legnini, Baptiste Trotignon, Bojan Z, Pierre de Bethmann. Each award-winning musician has his own style and sense of improvisation. A musical epic, with three hundred and fifty-two keys and four different styles.

21 November, Opera Garnier. Tickets: 50 €

Remembering Jaco

A concert featuring the iconic music of Jaco Pastorius. 30 years ago, the greatest jazz-rock bassist of all time tragically passed away, but his music lives on. The soloist virtuoso has inspired a whole generation of musicians. Biréli Lagrène, who shared the stage and participated in several of Jaco’s albums, wishes to keep his memory alive with this concert, featuring Benoît Sourisse on the piano and a big brass band conducted by Andre Charlier.

25 November, Opera Garnier. Tickets: 50 €

Closing concert: Hailey Tuck

After coming to Paris at the age of 18, Hailey was inspired by a community of artists who admired Joséphine Baker, Louise Brooks and Blossom Dearie. Doors began to open for Hailey after she unexpectedly met a countess who helped her perform at costume balls in Venetian palaces. Performing alongside artists like Björk, The Breeders, Diva Mahal and on Jools Holland, Hailey Tuck’s mission is to overturn the codes of jazz. Her album ‘Coquette’ features the dark side of jazz while remaining playful and fun, with accents of folk, dream pop and skillful storytelling. This will be Hailey Tuck’s first concert in Monaco.

27 November, Opera Garnier. Tickets: 50 €

For full program and tickets, visit the website of the event.