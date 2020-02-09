Monte-Carlo Television Festival Hosts A Glittering Los Angeles Reception Launching 60th Anniversary Celebrations

The 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will take place from 19 to 23 June 2020. As part of this celebration, a star-studded reception was held on 5 February 2020 at the historic Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, attended by many celebrities and industry professionals in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, its Honorary President.

“The choice of Los Angeles was natural to host this evening celebration as it represents the heart of an industry that shines around the world. Created in 1961 by my Father, Prince Rainier III, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival celebrates excellence in international television production. Our American friends have always been faithful and present in Monaco and I am sure we will have the pleasure of welcoming them in large numbers in June.” declared H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The venue for this exceptional event, the Sunset Tower Hotel, with its illustrious history as a landmark for Los Angeles nightlife and elegant Art Deco styling, was a fitting location. Situated in the very heart of Sunset Boulevard, it has always served as an iconic meeting point for Hollywood’s greatest stars.

250 prestigious guests, actors, actresses, directors, producers, as well as former jury presidents, winners of the Honorary Golden Nymphs and Crystal Nymphs joined His Serene Highness for an evening of glamour and style in the very best of Hollywood traditions.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Festival added, “The quality of our guests reinforces my conviction that the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has taken on a new dimension and has truly become a leading event in the audiovisual world.”

Source: Monte-Carlo Television Festival