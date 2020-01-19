The fifth Rocher Trophy for dancing couples has just taken place at Espace Leo-Ferré.

We used to think of this as coming under the genre of ballroom dancing but definitely no more: these days it is an exciting cross between an Olympic-style sport and Dancing with the Stars; peaks of athleticism combine with grace and glitter. And yes this sport dance competition does include a bevy of television stars. It is also an authentic national competition under the aegis of the French Dance Federation.

During one day, the Léo Ferré space was transformed into an immense dance floor of 300 m2, so as to welcome the well over two hundred dancers who came flocking from all over Monaco and France, and also from Italy. Imagine – they are aged from 6 years to 80 years young!

Slow waltz, the fiery tango, Viennese waltz, fox trot , quick step not to forget the salsa, samba, chachacha, rumba, paso doble, and jive. It was a programme jam-packed full of scintillating displays of dance.

Their physical and aesthetic performances were evaluated live by a jury fastening in on the technique, the rhythm and, of course, the close bond between the dancers.

From the youngest to the oldest, on the dance-floor, it was a real demonstration of technique and artistry. With concentration hidden behind glowing smiles, the dancing couples lit up the arena, demonstrating both their skill and their passion, in complete harmony with their partner.

Elegance and originality put to the test with all eyes glued on their every shimmy. Costumes almost painted onto the gentlemen, gorgeous shimmering outfits for the ladies – Waltz, chachacha or tango these were transformed into ball gowns, studded with rhinestones or frills that swirled with the thrills through the air, a spectacular fashion show.

It’s Monaco’s answer to Strictly Come Dancing in the UK and Dancing with the Stars in the United States except there is something about this live sports-dance competition in Monaco that is even more authentic, charming and compelling. HelloMonaco looks forward to the sixth stellar whirling edition in 2021.