120-metre Amels superyacht sold and other yacht news

120-metre Amels superyacht sold

The team at Amels and Damen Yachting has signed a new build 120-metre Amels superyacht by Espen Øino. Imperial represented the Owner and will supervise construction throughout the build. When delivered in 2025, Project Signature will be not only the largest Amels but also the largest superyacht built to date in the Netherlands. The project is the ninth Amels yacht project to be built in collaboration with Imperial since 2009. Project Signature is the second Amels Full Custom project with designer and naval architect Espen Øino and his team.

The Amels yacht is the builder’s third full custom project now on order. Rose Damen, Managing Director of Amels and Damen Yachting, says, “We’re extremely honoured to have been selected for this major 120-metre superyacht project. The yacht builds on our strong relationships with both Imperial and Espen Øino. We have an excellent team on this project, including our designers and engineers at our yard as well as our production department and of course the amazing pool of talented suppliers and subcontractors on our doorstep. Everyone involved is very excited and looking forward to delivering the very best yacht for the Owner.” (Source: Amels and Damen Yachting)

A triplet of prizes for Ferretti Group at The World Yachts Trophies 2020

Three is the perfect number, and also the number of major prizes awarded to the perfection of style and design embodied by Ferretti Group at the World Yachts Trophies 2020, the prestigious yachting season event organised by SG Publications. Taking place last Saturday September 12 on the beach at the luxury InterContinental Carlton in Cannes, the ceremony was attended by guests and business insiders. Ferretti Group won three awards thanks to its unmistakable Italian style and the innovative design and technology featured on its boats. Another success for the Group, which despite the complexities caused by the healthcare emergency has kept its vision alive and is now rewarded with some of the most sought after prizes in the industry, confirming its clear leadership in terms of both aesthetics and innovation.

Here are the Awards assigned to the boats:

Ferretti Yachts 500: Best Interior Design Trophy, 45 to 64-foot category (13.70-19.50 meters);

Pershing 7X: Best Exterior Design Trophy, 64 to 80-foot category (19.50-24 meters);

CRN M/Y 62m Voice: Best Exterior Design Trophy, 164 to 270-foot category (50-82 meters).

(Source: Ferretti S.p.A.)

Life aboard 80m Tatiana: space and luxury – video

The latest and the largest Bilgin yacht shines out thanks to her extensive exterior and interior living areas. Tri-deck superyacht offers a life connected to the sea through her spacious beach club, private owner’s area, seven cabins while her speed goes up to 20 knots with twin MTU engines. Unique Yacht Design and H2 Yacht Design collaboration attract attention in every design aspect. (Source: Bilgin Yachts)