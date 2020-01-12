81m Sea Eagle II: Royal Huisman launches the world’s largest aluminium schooner and other yacht news

We selected for you top 4 yacht stories of the last week at Yacht Harbour.

81m Sea Eagle II: Royal Huisman launches the world’s largest aluminium schooner

Dutch shipyard Royal Huisman has launched their largest superyacht to date and the world’s largest all-aluminium sailing vessel, the 81-metre schooner Sea Eagle II. The launch took place at the builder’s main shed in Vollenhove, specially extended for the project. Sea Eagle II reportedly belongs to Taiwanese billionaire businessman and philanthropist Samuel Yen-Liang Yin.

The superyacht came from the drawing boards of designer Mark Whiteley, with naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects. The project was first revealed at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show as the largest Asian-owned yacht. Within a year, Royal Huisman completed the design phase, and began construction in 2017.

The exteriors of Sea Eagle II incorporate the owner’s requirements for world cruising, fast yet comfortable and iconic look. The distinguishing superstructure features a half-raised bridge for inside steering. The yacht’s flybridge offers full controls during sailing, comfortable seating for guests wishing to be close up with the yacht’s navigation, and opportunity for sunbathing. The sheltered main cockpit beneath the flybridge features a bar, sofas and a large table.

A variety of innovative features enhance the yacht’s appeal. The newly developed sliding Rondal door with individually operated moving glass panels provides a seamless transition from the cockpit into the interior, whereas the flybridge steering stations give access to the hydraulically operated crow’s nest for an exhilarating ride up the main mast with breathtaking views.

Various watersports gear such as water scooters, a large guest tender with dive equipment, kayaks and SUP boards will be stored under the aft deck, and the deck design comprises a number of clever features, such as the crew tender in front being recessed into a pocket, which can be used as a cockpit after launch. The design of the crew entrance on the foredeck ties in with the looks of the main deckhouse.

New Sunseeker 100 model introduced

British shipyard Sunseeker has revealed details of its new 29.8-meter model, the Sunseeker 100. With its first delivery scheduled for Q4 2021, the GRP yacht will have an interior volume of 155 GT.

Built around an idea of free transitions from the indoor to the outdoor, its most interesting design set up seems to be the flow from the flybridge to the foredeck in one straight walking line, effectively connecting the full length of the 29.8-meter yacht.

Another key aspect of the yacht is its owner cabin, located forward of the main deck. Facing forward, it has lots of natural light through a glass wall that opens up onto the foredeck, from which guests can walk straight to the flybridge.

Soaring: 68m Abeking new build set to hit charter market in 2020

Soaring, the 68-meter currently in build at German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen, is set to become available for charter in the spring of 2020 following its launch. With 1,450 gross tons in interior volume, the yacht will accommodate up to 12 guests.

With an interior by Focus Yacht Design, Soaring will feature a jacuzzi connected to a bar on the sun deck as well as an extensive beach club with a gym, steam room and swim platform on the lower deck.

Soaring’s upper deck will feature its master suite with a private owner’s aft deck and a library. The yacht’s remaining 5 guest cabins will be located on the main deck and catered to by a crew of 17.

Derecktor Shipyards to launch the world’s largest superyacht hoist

U.S. builder Derecktor Shipyards has finalised an order with Cimolai Technology for the world’s largest mobile boat hoist (MBH). The massive 1,500-ton mobile boat hoist is expected to arrive from Italy by fall 2020 and be put into service shortly afterwards.

Vessel hauling will be accomplished through the 1,500 MBH and planned drydocks, giving the yard a tremendous flexibility in the range of yachts it can handle. The MBH, with its unrivalled capacity, combined with the physical advantages of the site, will make it possible to fully handle the international mega sail fleet. Drydocks, the first of which could possibly go into operation before the MBH, are projected to accommodate vessels up to 5,000 tons, meaning the majoriy of the world’s largest yachts can be serviced.

MBH will be fully utilized including direct deep-water access from the Atlantic Ocean through Fort Pierce Inlet, no overhead obstructions and a maintained depth 8 metres through the channel and Turning Basin. The facility itself features a concrete apron of more than 8 acres, providing ample work and storage area, as well as more than 1,000 linear feet of deep-water dockage.