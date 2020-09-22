A Week of Monte-Carlo Gala Stars dedicated to Planetary Health

Organized by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, dedicated this year to the Ocean, Earth and Humanity, will take place on Thursday, September 24 on the terraces of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, with as guest of honour, international music icon Sting:

After Leonardo Di Caprio, Orlando Bloom and Robert Redford, it is the artist Sting, winner of 17 GRAMMY Awards who will be recognized this year for his deep commitment to the preservation of the Planet and indigenous communities.

Guest of Honour

Sting

Masters of Ceremonies

Helen Mirren

Andy Garcia

Kate Bekinsale

Global FundRaising Chairman

Milutin Gatsby

Auction

Simon de Pury

The Monte-Carlo Gala will be the focal point of a whole week of exclusive tailor-made events from September 21 to 27.

Yacht Club Rooftop Outdoor Cinema

The creation of an outdoor cinema on the roof of the Yacht Club with the presentation of documentary films dedicated to the environment. South African explorer Mike Horn will open the week and provide preview footage from his film retracing his last two-month Arctic expedition. Three other documentaries will be presented in collaboration with the Jackson Wild Festival:

Reef Rescue (23 Sept),

Sea of ​​Shadows (25 Sept) and

Corona – The Pandemic & the Pangolin (26 Sept).

Oceanographic Museum – Science and Innovation

On September 22, the Oceanographic Museum will host the screening of the documentary Planète Méditerranée retracing the scientific expedition led by the diver and marine biologist Laurent Ballesta to discover the little-known depths of the Mediterranean.

On September 23, the Oceanographic Institute will also offer, in partnership with the Obs as part of their “2049” cycle, a conference dedicated to the Health of the Ocean, Human Health.

Arts with The New National Museum of Monaco

The New National Museum of Monaco and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will present the Joan Miró exhibition, La Peinture au Défi, organized by the Estate Joan Miró, Joan Puny and Miró and the Galerie Gmurzynska in collaboration with the Successió Miró and the Fundación Mapfre.

The exhibition bringing together 63 works by the extraordinary Catalan artist , will be on view from September 23 to October 25, 2020 at Villa Paloma. A work of the painter, generously offered by his grandson Joan Punyet Miró, will be auctioned on September 24, during the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health.

[MONTE-CARLO GALA]🇫🇷 La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco est heureuse d'annoncer le Gala de Monte-Carlo pour la… Posted by Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco on Reede, 18. September 2020

Fashion

Responsible fashion will be in the spotlight with a master class hosted by Ms. Pauline Ducruet around her Alter brand, on September 23 in the ballroom of the Yacht Club where the designer will offer an exceptional pop-up store during the week. And Mr. Tommy Hilfiger will propose within the Yacht Club an exhibition of its range of eco-responsible products.

Gastronomy

On September 22 at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel, a culinary master class on the theme of “sustainable cook” will be led by Michelin-starred chef Benoit Witz, and will highlight the preservation of biodiversity through the preparation of products from sustainable fishing , local and seasonal.

The events that take place during the week are by invitation or registration exclusively in order to offer an experience that respects the strict sanitary measures in place in Monaco.

The week dedicated to the planetary health in Monaco

This whole week from September 21 to 27 in which the Principality places planetary health at the heart of its news has been organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and its partners, the Yacht Club de Monaco, the Société des Bains de Mer, the Oceanographic Institute, the Monaco Yacht Show, the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco and the Monaco Private Label.

In this period of global health crisis, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation welcomes the partnership established this year with the Monegasque and International Red Cross, as part of the Gala.

Among the highlights, a charity golf tournament organized by the Monaco Private Label which took place at Terre Blanche Golf Club on Monday, September 21.

And as part of its “Monaco, Capital of Yachting” project, the Monaco Yacht Club offers a day of conferences and exchanges on Tuesday, September 22, with the program: the Captain’s Forum on the theme of Yachting in the face of COVID-19 and also the launch of the Superyacht Eco Association (SEA) Index, the first benchmark for yachting in terms of environmental performance.