An exclusive Showroom by Garbarino Interior Design & Visionnaire gets on Monaco’s Red Carpet

The tradition of two great families representing the best side of Italian knowledge gives life to a refined furnishing style that embellishes Monaco’s Carré d’Or. On Wednesday the 23rd September 2020, in fact, a brand-new Showroom by Garbarino Interior Design & Visionnaire unveiled the latest collection in their exclusive point of sales located in Boulevard des Moulins.

That was a full immersion in pure Made in Italy style perfectly combined with some exotic touch as well as with natural elements to create a truly comfortable home environment that evokes a sense of harmony.

The architect Adriano Garbarino, based in the Principality of Monaco, has been creating true masterpieces for design and functionality for about forty years. His win-win partnership with Leo and Eleonore Cavalli, heirs of a well-established company in the field of interior design, has produced something precious.

The well-known Visionnaire brand, not by chance, is the result of a skilled selection of high-quality materials aimed at getting a unique timeless outcome derived from technical research, innovation and a sustainable use of materials at all stages of production. The wellness of Human Beings and Nature is the cornerstone of Visionnaire concept in line with social corporate responsibility approach, certified by the most relevant eco-labelling.

“It is very important to have this visibility in Monaco we consider an international and high-stand hub”, highlighted Leo Cavalli (L.C.), CEO at Visionnaire. “We are used to paying attention to every single detail to foster the beauty of each element of the design for seducing the audience’s eyes; a luxury piece of furniture is like a perfume that attracts attention through its fragrances. We are also what we see. Thus, if you are living in beauty you can really give the best of yourself. Being one team with Garbarino’s family counts a lot for us since the Visionnaire is mostly a language-based brand expressed through a wide range of products (more than 3,000) for decorating the entire housing space, including artworks. On these basis, we always try to give our clients the best solutions customizing our choices in order to make every home the best expression of its inhabitants”, he added.

HelloMonaco: How do you see the interior design market in the near future?

L.C.: I am quite optimistic on that front since never as today people need to spend more time at home due to the health emergency. That pushes us to rethink the household in a more detailed way providing that it is ‘super connected’ to respond to professional and family commitments. Moreover, more attention is paid to health conditions of any home environment that is supposed to be safe, boost wellness and prevent the spread of diseases. We are definitely moving to a more responsible concept of luxury compatible with the natural world.

“I have been honoured to collaborate with Visionnaire for some years, introducing to the original glamorous line my personal touch that I would define ‘slightly democratic’ notwithstanding the exclusive pattern and material composition”, pointed out the architect Mauro Lipparini, conceiver of the new collection being inspired by the Japanese millenary culture, so dear to architect Garbarino. “My idea is to approach the world of luxury in a more youthful way, taking into consideration linear forms”, he added.

“We have been supporting Visionnaire brand for fifteen years with a successful match of two different styles renowned internationally combining interior design with digital communication in a meta-luxury perspective that worked well during the April virtual pre-opening at the time of lockdown”, stressed David Garbarino, Chief Executive Officer at Garbarino Interior Design. “However, we were seeking to meet people since it is always crucial to experience live our elegant design concept tailored-made”, he concluded.