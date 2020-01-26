Arcadia Yachts reveals the figures behind ten years of success and other yacht news

Arcadia Yachts reveals the figures behind ten years of success

Ten years have passed since the first A85 was presented to the public at BOOT Düsseldorf 2010, marking the introduction of a new concept of yacht. During these ten years, ARCADIA YACHTS has gained a starring role on the stage of international yachting, delivering approximately 30 yachts and always placing Owners and their needs at the heart of every project.

THE FIGURES BEHIND A SUCCESS STORY

While the number 10 was apparently important on the debut day of ARCADIA YACHTS, there are many figures that explain the decade of success experienced by the Italian shipyard:

6 models launched;

2 ranges, the A range (A85, A85S, A105, A115) and the SHERPA range (SHERPA and SHERPA XL);

30 ARCADIA yachts currently sailing around the world;

7 models currently under construction;

746.94 linear metres is the total length of all the ARCADIA hulls launched in these ten years;

23 are the nationalities of the owners of ARCADIA yachts;

150 craftsmen and professional workers every year are involved in the creation of ARCADIA yachts;

47,000 square metres is the total area taken up by the Italian shipyard;

11 prizes awarded to ARCADIA yachts, the most recent being the World Yachts Trophies, awarded to the SHERPA XL;

38 is by how much, in percentage, the efficiency of the yachts’ solar panels has increased over the past ten years.

ARCADIA has therefore celebrated its first ten years of activity by taking its newest born, the SHERPA XL, to Germany. With characteristics typically found in the 85-90 feet segment, this yacht confirms the Italian shipyard truly is an innovator.

AMELS and DAMEN yachts in busy start to 2020 at Dutch yard

In January an impressive line-up of AMELS and DAMEN yachts are capturing local attention on the outfitting quays of Damen Yachting’s Vlissingen City yard in the Netherlands, including the hull of a 78-metre AMELS Full Custom yacht. When completed in 2021, the yacht will be the largest AMELS to date.

Currently 13 yachts are at the busy Vlissingen hub of the Damen Shipyards Group’s yachting division, including both the Vlissingen City yard and the Vlissingen East yard. The AMELS Full Custom yacht joins four AMELS Limited Editions yachts, two DAMEN SeaXplorers and five refits.

In total we currently have 26 yacht projects underway at both our new build and hull building facilities. Completing all these projects requires expert project management and craftsmanship from everyone involved. (Source: AMELS)

Baglietto Delivers 55-meter Superyacht Severin*s

Baglietto shipyard is proud to announce the delivery of M/Y Severin*s to her Owner today. The yacht will be soon cruising to South of France.

The new 55-meter hull is part of Baglietto’s traditional platform (the T-Line) designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design.

The vessel’s soft and sleek lines reflect Baglietto’s traditional Italian style and, together with the lowered gunwales and side air vents, will embody the Seagull brand’s distinct aesthetic features. Francesco Paszkowski designed the warm and cozy interior in collaboration with architect Margherita Casprini.

The layout, which is set up perfectly for charter with a total of six cabins, was developed through the wonderful cooperation between the Client, the Shipyard, and Francesco Paszkowski Design.

A conversation area with custom made U-shaped sofas welcomes guests at the stern of the main deck. A transparent glass door opens onto a pleasant teak interior / exterior space, set up with an eclectic brass and mirror bar cabinet, which accompanies the guest in the main living room furnished with Minotti loose furniture on warm sand, ecru and anthracite colors with finishes in leather and bronze. A huge round dining table in lacquered oak and a bronzed mirror top dominates the central scene of this space, marked by the marble of the floor that interrupts the perimeter in soft light carpeting. Behind, a large modern-style artwall acts as a dividing wall and enriches the context. In the central lobby a panoramic glass and marble lift connects the three internal decks. The bow area is entirely dedicated to the family, dominated by the 70sqm owner’s suite, with a central bed, a walk-in closet and a separate office which can be accessed both from the cabin and from the corridor. The recalls in bronze pickled resin of the bedheads harmonize well with the warm tones of nubuck and the ice-colored leather of the chaise longue and of the Minotti puffs. The bathroom in honey-colored travertine and coffee brown marble takes up the whole width of the bow. 2 additional cabins dedicated to the most intimate guests complete the owner’s deck.

On the lower deck, there are two additional guest cabins amidship, with the crew area next to the professional galley. The crew’s quarters include a crew mess room and six crew cabins all with ensuite heads. The captain’s cabin is on the upper deck next to the advanced wheelhouse, which has an integrated system provided by Telemar.

One more guest cabin is located on the upper deck, which has a multifunctional space furnished with a sofa and two Pullman beds. This area can easily become a playroom or a massage room as required. The interior layout is complete with a living room, conversation area, and a gaming table. Outside, always on the upper deck, you can find a dining table for ten with a bar and relax area located aft.

The sun deck, a Baglietto trademark, is astonishing: 150 square meters of al fresco space entirely devoted to gatherings and outdoor activities. The stern offers a vast sunbathing area with freestanding lounge beds and chairs by Tribu, while a relax area is located under the shadows of the roll bar. The two pop-up tables can transform this space into a cozy dining spot. There is also a swimming pool and bar on this deck.

The placement of the tender and toys in the foredeck allows more space to be dedicated to the Beach Club, which has double access. The Beach Club offers 55 square meters of space to relax with a steam shower, bar, and an additional area perfect for a gym and spa. The Beach Club faces the sea, ideal for those tranquil moments on the water. An amazing screen of about 6 square meters fills the wall in this area.

The yacht is certified with the maximum class by Lloyd’s Register of Shipping and has received two Caterpillar engines 3516C DITA, which push her at a maximum speed of 17 knots and cruising speed of 12 knots.