Bilgin’s beauty Tatiana gets ready for objectives and other yachts news

La Datcha Is Launched

Damen Yachting is proud to introduce the luxury expedition yacht LA DATCHA, which emerged from her building hall in the Netherlands this week. This highly anticipated 77-metre SeaXplorer will be delivered towards the end of this summer.

La Datcha’s launch marks the start of the final stages of her build process before she heads on an unrivalled global charter itinerary which is set to include heli-skiing in Kamchatka, the Kuril Islands and dive adventures off Papua New Guinea. The 12 guests will enjoy custom superyacht interiors created by architect Vasiliy Shprits with the comforts of the salon and lounge as well as the extra-large Beach Club with sauna, steam room, massage and gym at their disposal. Some 25 crew will be on board to operate the extensive collection of toys, aircraft, tenders and equipment and support the exploratory natures of all charters.

La Datcha features naval architecture completed by Damen Yachting’s inhouse design team and exterior lines by Azure Yacht Design. Key onboard features include the dual heli set up complete with a fully certified primary helideck as well as a standby deck for a second helicopter and a below-deck hangar which can accommodate both helicopters for safe stowage.

Bilgin’s beauty Tatiana gets ready for objectives

Bilgin Yachts’ largest yacht ever, 80m M/Y Tatiana, is having her final touches on board before the photo-shoots scheduled in July 2020. The yacht’s living areas are being completed with furniture while more customization ‘s added to her appearance. Being the largest yacht ever built by a Turkish shipyard so far.

The sharp exterior lines and stylish interior areas of Bilgin 263 series offer a strong modern feeling. The extensive use of a contrasting combination of rich Makassar ebony, eucalyptus and plenty of marble creates a strong identity and a luxurious ambience in the superyacht.

Tatiana has the signature of H2 Design Ltd in her glamorous living areas. Jonny Horsfield of H2 Design Ltd personally took care of the interior details. With two 2,560 kW engines, Tatiana can speed up to 19 knots, while the cruising speed 12 knots keeps her total fuel consumption as 250 l/h. She is built in compliance with IMO Tier III certification and is considered to be the most environmentally-friendly yacht in her class.

Sea Eagle II Starts Maiden Voyage

The truly breathtaking contemporary three-masted schooner SEA EAGLE II has been successfully delivered by Royal Huisman. The world’s largest aluminium sailing yacht is now on her way to the Mediterranean.

SEA EAGLE II, designed by Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley, features an impressive plumb bow and modern Panamax rig by Rondal, making her not only powerful but recognizable all over the world.

Designed and built to operate in a testing ocean environment, SEA EAGLE II is the culmination of performance, luxury and reliability – proudly backed by the shipyard’s team with expert advice, service and support worldwide, not only throughout the warranty period but far into the future.