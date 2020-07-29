Celebrating together with the 2020 Rolex Swan Cup

Nautor’s Swan is delighted to announce that the 2020 edition of the beloved Rolex Swan Cup will be taking place 7 to 13 September, organized by Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) in the stunning yachting hub of Porto Cervo, Sardinia.



Over 60 competing yachts, Nautor’s Swan, the YCCS and its longstanding partner Rolex will come together in a convivial atmosphere for the “Celebration of the Sea” theme over the week-long festivities, which marks the 21st edition of the event.

The regatta – the second of the 2020 Mediterranean season and one of the largest set to take place this year – will be carried out in full respect of the Italian Government’s guidelines for the safety and health of all participants.

In keeping with the “double soul” racing/cruising spirit of Nautor’s Swan, the competition will span seven classes from both the classic and modern eras of the brand’s far-reaching history, while a number of fun and engaging post-race activities related to the “Celebration of the Sea” theme will take place over the course of the week.

“The Rolex Swan Cup will be one of the first sailing events after a season of enforced rest and we are amazed by the response we’ve already had in terms of participation. More than 60 yachts have already registered, confirming that our owners are thrilled to participate in the regatta and they can’t wait to start racing again all together in Sardinia, celebrating their love for the sea, the sport of sailing and our brand,” commented Enrico Chieffi, Nautor Group Vice President.



The Rolex Swan Cup’s classes

The Rolex Swan Cup’s seven classes will include the Swan Maxi Class (vessels of 60 feet and above), Swan Grand Prix Class (vessels below 60 feet), the historic Sparkman & Stephens Class, and the Swan One Design Classes (including for the ClubSwan 36, ClubSwan 42, Swan 45 and ClubSwan 50 fleets).

A number of the newest models in the Nautor’s Swan range will be competing, showcasing prestigious collaborations with globally renowned such as naval architect Germán Frers and interior designer Misa Poggi. These include the renewed classic evergreen Swan 54, as well as the all-new Swan 48, Swan 65 and Swan 78 yachts from the bluewater range.

Participants and spectators will be able to see the ClubSwan 36 class, the monotype equipped with foil, which won the Innovation Award in its category at the European Yacht of the Year Awards 2020. For the very first time also the new Maxi Swan 98 will be in water.

Joining The Action

Design of the debuting Swan 98 has drawn on the substantial experience shared by both Nautor’s Swan and Frers in the superyacht arena, particularly in the deck area, which provides dual-purpose space for both efficient sailing and comfortable leisure activities onboard. The sizeable, open foredeck makes a perfect sun deck when at anchor while doubling up as a spacious sail handling area while cruising or racing. The expansive ‘grande’ leisure cockpit is a perfect spot for guest relaxation and dining as well as providing a protected space from which to watch the action of racing. Twin helms are complemented by push-button sailing, while ample deck stowage space and two companionways for below-deck access are highly practical. Owner-aft or owner-forward configurations are available for the “timeless classic” lower deck from Misa Poggi, which has a choice of four interior moods.

The ClubSwan 36 will also be one to watch on the water, as the fossil-fuel-free, high-performance result of an award-winning partnership between Nautor’s Swan, BMW and Torqeedo, with naval architecture from Juan Kouyoumdjian. Highlight features of the ClubSwan 36 include its transverse sliding C-foil, very low drag keel, twin rudders for easy control, and powerful rig that is easily trimmed in all manner of conditions. After over half a century of design evolution since the first Swan 36 was delivered in 1967, the legendary lineage of the ClubSwan 36’s predecessors – which distil the marque’s enthusiasm and belief in innovation – have set the bar high for this beautiful, efficient and fast racer/cruiser.

