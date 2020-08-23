Cranchi Settantotto, The Flagship That Brings Light And Sea Aboar and other yacht news

Cranchi Settantotto, The Flagship That Brings Light And Sea Aboar

Settantotto is the name of Cranchi Yachts’ new flagship with fluid lines and rounded corners that convey a natural sense of balance. It was designed by Christian Grande with the help of the Research Centre of the shipyard.

Ample volumes, elegance and function are the distinguishing traits of the square deck, with an optimal layout for the galley, living room and relaxation areas. An unusual feature on a yacht this size is an additional toilet on the main deck.

There are areas dedicated to socialising and relaxation, in the bow and stern, on this yacht’s large open-air flydeck and main deck. Additional space is offered by the easily accessible swim platform. Equipped with a lift that allows it to be raised and moved forward, the cockpit can become a huge terrace over the sea with the extraordinary surface provided by the teak-covered garage.

Opening the garage door reveals a large space, in which the area set up for the tender and jet ski can be separated from the area closer to the swim platform, which is suitable for chaises longues.

The layout below deck can include up to four en suite cabins (three large double cabins and one cabin with two single beds). All beds are placed along the longitudinal bow/stern axis, to ensure greatest comfort when resting.

New 40-knots Mazu 82 superyacht unique design unveiled

The celebrated Turkish designer Tanju Özelgin created the interior layout and design of the Mazu 82. Working closely with the shipyard, Özelgin optimised the generous volume and large hull windows, combining subtle textures, muted colours, and both direct and indirect light to create a vibe of understated elegance.

A major challenge for all yacht designers and builders is to draw in as much natural light as possible into the interior. In this regard, the Mazu 82 boasts very large deckhouse windows and strip glazing in the hull. In particular, the sliding sunroof, custom-made by OPAC in Italy, and 9-sqm windshield of ultra-clear laminated and tempered glass, lend the interior an airy, loft-like feel. To create a chic yet warm and inviting feeling, walnut and leather has been used for the furniture – exclusively built by Mazu – while the walls are decorated with metallic finishes and teak paneling that has been textured and stained grey. And in the next video by Pozitif Studio you can see all the beauty of it.

The yacht is fitted with a state-of-the-art audio system (JL Audio for the exterior and Dali for the interior), which meant that close attention was paid to noise damping. Leather and Alcantara cladding and upholstery throughout help to mute unwanted sound.

The wet surfaces are of a special synthetic material that has a soft leather-like finish, while the bathroom faucets and accessories are by luxury hardware brand Gessi. The high-end galley equipment was supplied by Gaggenau.

Dynamiq presents the new redesigned GTT 165

Dynamiq is proud to present the renewed GTT 165, the flagship model in the Dynamiq range. With modern technology and unique design at her core, the GTT 165 is an innovative 50-metre (165’) superyacht. Designed for those seeking ultimate relaxation she comfortably accommodates 12 guests across six luxurious staterooms including an impressive owner’s suite.

The two side structural balconies are a particular highlight, providing the owner with private moments on board, while a desk, seating area and large ensuite bathroom with a freestanding bathtub complete the space. The GTT 165 boasts a unique interior style with an exclusive selection of furnishings and accessories from renowned Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta.

The chic interior is designed in a relaxed Maldivian style, utilising a calm palette as well as natural woods and stone. Large sliding doors on the upper deck allow guests to transform the area from a spacious indoor-outdoor space to a sophisticated dining area, with the upper salon fireplace creating the perfect intimate ambience.

In addition to flexible dining and entertainment spaces, the aft sundeck is dedicated to wellness, featuring 360-degree views from the gym as well as plenty of space for a tranquil yoga setup. The state-of-the-art spa centre is found on the lower deck with direct access to the water.