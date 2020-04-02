Drone and Bikini makers design Masks for Pandemic

Banana Moon, a company that makes swimsuits, and MC-Clic, a company that makes drones, are currently making masks for people to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We decided to take a little break from making bikinis to help with the masks shortage. Thank you team for showing up at work to make this happen,” Banana Moon said on social media.

The swimwear brand, whose head office and workshops are based in Monaco, responded to the call from the Department of Health and Social Action to produce masks for personal service professions and kitchen staff at the Monaco hospital. These are not masks for a hospital environment, but anti-splash masks for working in contact with the elderly and vulnerable.

While Banana Moon’s sewing machines are operating at full-speed to make over 12,000 masks, MC-Clic, the company known for its drones, are taking a different approach. Instead, they have been 3D printing masks using models that would normally protect the wearer against fumes from paints and solvents.

“Mc-Clic is closed following COVID-19 events but remains in operation. We manufacture masks in our workshops, using 3D printers. Our printers run day and night. If necessary, do not hesitate to contact us!” the company said on social media.

The company is offering the masks to relatives, taxi drivers, security guards and others who request one.

Mc-Clic has also equipped three drones to meet the possible needs of the Principality during the pandemic: a drone equipped with a loudspeaker to broadcast messages, another with a thermal camera to identify people with a fever, and a drone with a device capable of spraying a disinfectant product.

When to wear a mask

According to the World Health Organization, if you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected COVID-19 infection or if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

How to wear a mask

If you do wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly. According to the World Health Organization:

– Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

– Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

– Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

– Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

How to obtain a mask

If your job requires you to contact vulnerable people, you can make a request to obtain a mask by emailing: covid19@gouv.mc