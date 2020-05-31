Dynamiq presents the 27-metre GTM 90 Klassen edition and other yacht news

Waves Meet Wheels: Dynamiq GTM 90 Klassen Edition

One of the rare yacht models that was due to be presented at this year’s Geneva Motor Show before the event was cancelled due to coronavirus was the Dynamiq GTM 90 developed in cooperation with Klassen, the exclusive car tuner from Germany. The fast and sporty, all-aluminium 27.5-metre yacht is designed not only to entertain, but also protect guests whatever the weather.

«Today a mainstream yacht up to 100 feet is a Med boat, but we looked at the markets with more extreme climates where together with cruising excitement the yacht should be a safe shelter for guests when needed,” explains brand founder Sergei Dobroserdov. “Places like the Arabian peninsula, Asian destinations and northern Europe. This is where the yacht needs to be open and full of sea breeze during the daytime, but almost closed when evening comes and the temperature rapidly drops. At the moment, the only way to have large open or closed areas is to lengthen your yacht. But by justifying the ‘IQ’ at the end of the Dynamiq brand name, we had the idea of combining these areas. So the aft beach club, dining area and open-style galley with bar can be transformed within seconds using sliding doors and foldable bulwarks.”

The GTM 90 hull lines were developed with Dynamiq’s long-term partner Van Oossanen Naval Architects in the Netherlands, who created a super-efficient, hard chine hull that can achieve a top speed of 30kn+ with three relatively compact Volvo Penta IPS-1350 pods. The sleek, sporty yacht has a very respectable range of 800nm when cruising at 17 knots.

The striking exterior styling owes much to automotive design with a superstructure that recalls the lines of some supercars. There is a cosy sundeck with sunbed behind the radar mast accessed by an exterior staircase and a 3-seat sofa in the bow to enjoy the thrill of cruising at speed.

The rich and sophisticated interior features a forward salon and a bar/galley area overlooking the aft beach club, which can remain open on sunny days or be closed when the evenings turn chilly to create almost a winter garden effect. Fold-down bulwarks and sliding glass doors help increase natural ventilation. Head heights are a generous 2.20m throughout the main deck (Dynamiq provides another option of the main deck layout where salon and dining area are united to form a larger space for groups of up to 16 people). A Bowers & Wilkins audio system delivers an incredible high-end sound experience throughout the yacht.

There are four guest cabins on the lower deck, including a spacious master stateroom with a distinctive circular bed from the Bentley Home collection. A tribute to the Middle Eastern market is the owner’s bath, finished in fine onyx and equipped with a custom hammam for two people. The sophisticated interior design is by Giuseppina Arena, another Dynamiq partner.

The yacht can also carry a 5.5×5.5m inflatable FunAir pool with a protective net for guests nervous of swimming in open water.

The first edition of the GTM 90 is developed in collaboration with Klassen that supplies the world business and political elite (including +10 national presidents) with ultra-luxury vans and limousines. The yacht’s interior decor mirrors the design features of exclusive Klassen cars with different upholstery, rich wood paneling and elegant LED courtesy lights. Klassen is also responsible for the wheelhouse design and manufacturing as well as interior and exterior detailing, including leather supply, stitching and other special automotive design features.

The GTM 90 “KLASSEN edition” starts from euro 7,500,000 and can be personally configured at https://www.bedynamiq.com/models/configurator.htm

2020’s Ultimate Accolade – Royal Huisman Unveils Project 405

In a true celebration of vision and confidence, Royal Huisman is thrilled to announce a new commission for an impressive lightweight 46m high-performance cruiser sloop: “Nauta Reichel Pugh 151”. This versatile sailing yacht is to be built for very experienced owners who presented a stimulating brief: comfort to explore the world, in an extremely lightweight structure to ensure victories in superyacht regattas.

And the owners did not just want to take delivery of such an intriguing yacht; they wanted to be part of the whole process of designing and building it, and enjoy every step of the way. Which is why from the moment of the project’s inception, the owners drew together the team that could realize this experience for them – Nigel Ingram of MCM Newport and the owners’ professional race team for specialist consultation; Nauta Design for the exterior and interior styling, Reichel/Pugh for the yacht’s naval architecture, Rondal for her carbon Panamax rig, and Royal Huisman to provide their most-qualified engineering and construction skills for the optimal end result. The owners themselves, in addition to their extensive experience, brought their vision and confidence to the table: ingredients needed to see beyond the current world climate of Covid-19 restrictions.

This forward-looking mindset is echoed in the “intelligent lock-down” measures implemented in the Netherlands since mid-March 2020 and promptly adopted by Royal Huisman. These measures allow the shipyard team to continue working in strict observance of the regulations, such as the continuous monitoring of its workers’ health situation; social distancing, office staff working from home and workshop employees working in shifts to limit the number of people on site. Royal Huisman Project 405 “Nauta Reichel Pugh 151” will enter into Royal Huisman’s history as the first yacht that was contracted as the result of intensive video conferencing and telephone calls between the owners, their representative and the design / build team.

Royal Huisman Project 405’s lightweight aluminum and carbon composite construction will present formidable competition to existing carbon yachts, whilst combining comfort with the low sound levels of aluminum yachts. This sloop will optimize the innovative use of the materials that Royal Huisman know so well, complemented with extensive Finite Element Analyses to ensure the very best blend of “proven” and “cutting-edge”, with target performance, excellent racing properties, and sound ocean worthiness all thrown into the mix, as well.

For Royal Huisman, the commission to build this innovative lightweight sloop fulfills a longstanding wish. Jan Timmerman (CEO Royal Huisman) says: “It is truly an honor to work with the owners and this great expert team of designers to realize their lightweight superyacht. The team of Royal Huisman is proud that the owners and their team have selected us for this innovative lightweight construction which was cleverly developed by our inhouse R&D team, backed up with over 55 years of experience with aluminum construction. This latest superyacht order confirms Royal Huisman’s adage “If you can DREAM it, we can BUILD it!”

Royal Huisman Project 405 is scheduled to be delivered in 2022.

New sailing yacht Pelagic 77 designed to discover polar seas

The 23.5-metre Pelagic 77 is one of rare breed of sailing yacht designed specifically for navigating in polar seas. Her very experienced owner wanted “an expedition yacht designed and built for sailing mainly in high latitudes” and he knew exactly who to go to for advice…

Round-the-world racer and polar adventurer Skip Novak is widely considered a world authority on high-latitude sailing. His specialist vessel, Pelagic Australis, was designed by yacht designer Tony Castro for operations in remote polar regions. The Pelagic 77, in build by aluminium specialists KM Yachtbuilders, is very much an evolution of that vessel, which since her launch in 2003 has covered thousands of ocean miles working as an expedition charter yacht in both the Arctic and Antarctic, including an attempt on the NW Passage.

“Skip, Tony and KM had already proved themselves to be a winning team, so why look any further?” says Peter Wilson. “As Skip is often at sea on expeditions, he needed a wingman on the ground to follow the project and MCM was delighted to oblige. An expedition sailing yacht has to be designed and built to specific criteria, including enhanced autonomy, ease of handling, a simple sail plan and reliable onboard systems – and robust. The Pelagic 77 has been conceived with all these factors in mind.”

Standout features that highlight the yacht’s explorer vocation include:

The bare aluminum hull and deck structure is reinforced to withstand navigation in brash ice without deformation.

The schooner sail plan provides manageable sail handling in high winds and rough seas; and also redundancy, as the two mainsails are of equal size – the aft sail will fit on the forward mast.

A robust fixed keel with a solid aluminium machined centreboard (a work of art, says Peter Wilson) allows for safe navigation in shoal waters.

Twin engines, with well protected propellers.

A workshop forward of the accommodation means running repairs can be made at sea.

Hawser reels on in the transom and another on the foredeck can be used for shore anchors.

A sturdy gantry frame on the transom will carry an expedition RIB (a second RIB is stowed on deck) as well as the sat-nav antennae so in case of damage to the Axxon carbon masts, the yacht will not lose navigation and satellite communication capability. It also doubles as mainsail traveler track foundation.

A diesel stove in the spacious aft salon/dinette/galley provides efficient, reliable and comfortable heating to combat freezing temperatures. Radiators throughout the accommodations. During construction special attention was devoted to the insulation to combat the cold and condensation.

The bamboo interior joinery and furniture is comfortable yet hard-wearing and easy to maintain. Able to sleep 12, the yacht is designed for both private use and commercial chartering.

With all the aluminium work now complete and the interior constructed in the adjacent joinery department, the next stage of construction is to run the cables, piping, ducting for the mechanical, electrical, hydraulic systems, then start the interior outfitting followed by installation the deckhouse. The yacht is scheduled for completion before the end of the year when she will be put through her paces in the northern high latitudes. In these times, one could argue that such an explorer yacht that can travel to the far corners of the earth, is perhaps more appealing than ever!