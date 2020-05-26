EasyJet resumes Flights to Key Airports

EasyJet has announced that they will resume flying from some of their key airports as of 15 June.

Flying will principally be on domestic routes across the UK and France alongside a minimal number of international routes. The airline expects to increase flying as customer demand continues to build and restrictions are relaxed. During the lockdown period, the fleet was grounded and the aircrafts were maintained in flight ready condition in order to enable the airline to resume flights quickly at the right time.

“We are taking every possible step to ensure our customers can fly safely. A new range of additional measures will be in place to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of all customers and crew onboard,” the company said on their website.

Any customer with COVID-19 symptoms will be advised not to travel. At some airports, there may be a quick temperature check, and anyone who does not pass the check will be asked to return home.

Travellers will also need to enter the airport wearing a mask. Some airports will have mask vending machines located outside the departure terminal. Masks should be kept on at all times, at the airport, on the flight and on disembarking. Hand sanitizer, soap and water will be found at the airports. Social distancing rules at the airport are the same as they are in other public spaces. Bags will be checked through a self-service kiosk and travellers will be self-scanning boarding passes in order to minimize contact.

A disinfectant spray will be used to treat all the seat covers, carpets and luggage compartments onboard the aircrafts. Hard surfaces including armrests, tray tables, windows and baggage holds will be deep-cleaned daily. Aircrafts are fitted with air filtration HEPA filters, which filter 99.97% of airborne contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria. The filters are the same as those used in hospitals. Through these filters, the cabin air gets replaces every 3-4 minutes.

The measures have been implemented in consultation with aviation authorities ICAO and EASA, and in line with national authorities and with advice from the airline’s chief medical adviser.

“We expect all of the airports where we operate to follow the recommendations, and we will be working closely with them to ensure customers are fully aware of any additional requirements for travelling,” EasyJet stated on their website.