Everything You Need to Know About the Curfew in Monaco and the New Measures

When Does the Curfew Start in Monaco

From this Sunday, at 8 p.m. exactly, the curfew will begin throughout the Principality.

The sole exemptions permitting excursions outside during the curfew are for professional, medical, family reasons or to briefly take out a pet.

Wearing a Mask From now on is a Priority almost Everywhere

Wearing a mask is now compulsory throughout Monaco for everyone, except children under 5 years old.

This applies to public spaces but also to the common areas of private spaces. Wearing a mask is strongly recommended in the private sphere, an environment where half of infections take place.

Wearing a mask is, however, not required for people participating in outdoor sports, such as joggers. However, sportspeople must have a mask with them (in their pocket) in the event of a pause in their activity.

Information From Government Clarifying Use of Masks

The mask is mandatory

– on public roads;

– in outdoor public spaces;

– in the circulation of underground car parks;

– in all enclosed places open to the public, in all establishments open to the public, in all industrial buildings and in all buildings used as offices, except if the operator is working alone and does not receive the public or if separation elements of sufficient height have been installed between the workstations (at least 95 cm high from the desk top);

– in the common areas of closed private spaces;

– in all public and private elevators;

– in public transport, taxis and large transport vehicles (typically those offering reduced fares).

However, this obligation does not apply to children under the age of five and to people engaged in outdoor sports. In the latter case, the person is nevertheless required to be in possession of a mask.

Businesses and Shops Will Stay Open

Business and commercial life continues in the Principality. Businesses will therefore remain open until curfew. Certain exemptions apply, for example, to restaurants and shows which may remain open later than the curfew.

Restaurants, Shows and Gaming May Remain Open Until 9.30 p.m.

Restaurants, gaming (salles de jeu) and performance halls can stay open until 9:30 p.m.

The managers of these entities must provide a certificate from their establishment, justifying the time of each client’s departure, so that customers will arrive back at their homes before 10 p.m.

The certificate (or a show ticket) must be presented in the event of a public security check.

Restaurants are prohibited from having music.

The distance between the tables goes from 1 meter to 1.5 meters and

The maximum number of diners at the table is limited to six people.

For dinner, reservations are a prerequisite

Also Remaining Open

Schools, colleges, high schools and universities in the Principality remain open with the obligation to wear a mask from primary school continued.

Public services will still be operational, as will establishments open to the public:

museums and exhibition halls or hotels.

Banks, construction sites and businesses will continue to operate, and the government strongly recommends the use of telework.

Establishments of worship remain open and funeral ceremonies remain authorized.

Visits to nursing homes (EHPAD) are permitted with, however, the temporary suspension of the possibilities for residents to leave.

Prohibited Activities

Bars

sports halls and

amateur sports clubs,

swimming pools and spas

sports activities in schools.

All these must close their doors. For these establishments, the reinforced temporary total unemployment payments will be covered at 100% by the State.

Two exemptions are provided for: