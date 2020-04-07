Holy Blessings During the Quarantine and Special Transmission of Church Services during Holy Week at Easter

Due to the Quarantine, the Church Services in the upcoming special Holy Week will still be celebrated but without the gathering of the people in the churches themselves.

Apart from the celebrations the churches and chapels will still remain open. The Archbishop will celebrate Holy Week and the “Easter” Pascal Triduum at the cathedral, himself. The celebrations will be broadcast live on social networks and the diocese website: www.diocese.mc.

Palm Sunday: mass at 11 a.m.

Maundy Thursday: the Lord’s Supper Mass at 5.30 p.m.

Good Friday: celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter vigil at 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday: mass at 11 a.m.

Daily morning liturgical prayer will be broadcast live at 9 a.m.

Webcast on Monaco Info TV channel:

Palm Sunday at 11 a.m.

Holy Thursday and Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Easter Day at 11 a.m.

The faithful will have it at heart to unite in prayer in their own homes, by following the retransmissions of the services or by promoting family and personal prayer through the Liturgy of the Hours (texts available on www.aelf.org)

The blessing and the distribution of branches is postponed to a later celebration as soon as we can; it will take on the character of thanksgiving for the end of the health emergency.

The celebration of the Chrism Mass, during which the bishop consecrates the holy chrism (anointing oil) is transferred to Thursday 28 May 2020 at 6.30 p.m., if the health emergency has ended by then.

Catechumens (young Christians preparing for confirmation) will receive baptism during the Pentecost Vigil, if the health emergency has ended by then.

Masses of first communions and confirmations will be celebrated on schedule if the health emergency has ended by then.

Concerning the sacrament of Penance, it should be remembered that, in the impossibility of having recourse to it, the desire alone suffices to receive sacramental absolution as soon as possible, accompanied by a prayer of repentance (I confess to God, act of contrition, invocation Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, have mercy on us) and which involves forgiveness of sins, even serious ones.

By decree of the Apostolic Penitentiary, full indulgence is granted to the faithful suffering from the Covid-19 disease, as well as to health workers, members of the family and all those who, in any capacity whatsoever qualify through their prayers. They will be taken care of, under the usual conditions (prayer according to the intent of the Holy Father, sacramental confession and Eucharistic communion as soon as possible).

This indulgence is granted under the same conditions to the faithful who, in prayer, implore God for the end of the epidemic, the relief of the afflicted and the eternal salvation of those whom the Lord has called to Him.

Finally, Plenary Indulgence is granted to those who, unable to receive the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick and the Viaticum (Last Rights), are on the verge of death.