Prince Albert II supports the European Union’s initiative to provide a global response to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, May 4, 2020, the European Union, associated with various international partners, organized online an International Conference of donors – the global response to the coronavirus. This was in response to the joint call launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and global players in the health field to allow rapid and equitable access to screening tests, treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus.

HSH Prince Albert II supported this initiative alongside numerous Heads of State and Governments *, including in particular French President E. Macron, German Chancellor A. Merkel, Prime Ministers of Japan S. Abe, of Canada J. Trudeau, of the United Kingdom B. Johnson, of Israel B. Netanyahu, and the President of the Italian Council G. Conte.

Participating in this online conference through a video message, His Excellency the Sovereign Prince recalled that the Principality has always held its place in the concert of Nations in the humanitarian fields where international solidarity is manifested.

“This is the reason why the Principality of Monaco, in solidarity, undertakes to contribute to this common effort”.

He also stressed the vital importance of ensuring equitable access to essential medical technologies for the fight against the virus for all, through mobilization on a global scale.

“I am convinced that it is only together and united that we will be able to overcome this ordeal which, in our recent history, has no equivalent. Together and united, we will also have the opportunity to steer the future towards a more sustainable and inclusive path. “

Donations raised by the European Union, which aim to reach 7.5 billion euros by the end of May, will be used to refine and develop effective diagnostics, treatments and a vaccine available worldwide for an affordable price.

On the evening of May 4, the European Union declared that it had already raised 7.4 billion euros in the form of pledges.

Part of the funds collected by Monaco will more specifically support the actions of GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) with which the Monegasque “Cooperation” has been collaborating for many years.

* List of Countries

Norway, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, South Africa, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Portugal, Croatia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Ireland, Serbia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Australia, Denmark, Greece , Austria, Malta, Belgium, Latvia, South Korea, Mexico, Kuwait, Slovenia, Lithuania, Oman, Finland, Romania, China, United Arab Emirates.

Find the full video message of H.S.H. Prince Albert II on the Facebook page of the Prince’s Palace: