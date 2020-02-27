Information on Covid-19 in the Principality of Monaco coronavirus press conference
Given the very evolving nature of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Monegasque authorities are constantly vigilant and in constant contact with the French and Italian authorities. The measures announced by the Princely Government are therefore subject to adaptation depending on the evolution of the health situation.
The measures recommended by the Princely Government are intended to be pragmatic and impact family life as little as possible.
The Princely Government calls on each and everyone to play their part as a helpful member of the community.
RETURN TO CLASSES MONDAY MARCH 2, 2020
Hydroalcoholic solutions to aid cleaning and cleanliness will be made available to schools and nurseries. Note that these solutions are not toxic to children.
EMPLOYEES
– Doctor Eric VOIGLIO (98.98.48.50, on working days – evoiglio@gouv.mc),
– Doctor Julie BIGA (98.98.44.35, on working days – jbiga@gouv.mc).
After an interview with the patient, these doctors will issue a certificate justifying absence from work, triggering the daily allowances paid by social security funds without any waiting period. The employee who is thus required to remain confined to his home will lose none of his income. This “compensation for being absent” measure is valid for both employees in the private sector and for employees in the public sector.
A singular protocol could be adopted for asymptomatic people who work in entities qualified as operators of vital importance. These people can continue their professional mission by wearing a mask (obligatory) or agreeing to have their temperature taken regularly.
THE ELDERLY
At home: people staying at home are covered by the general measures organized for the entire population.
TRAVEL
Singapore,
South Korea,
Thailand,
Japan,
Taiwan
Malaysia
and Italy in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna
The list of risk areas will be regularly updated.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE CONDUCT OF CONGRESSES AND EVENTS
Organizers will be advised not to invite people from exposed areas. The following measures in support of cleanliness and disinfecting with antiseptics will be recommended: presence of hydroalcoholic solutions to be made available and more frequent cleaning of premises.
INFORMATION
Do not go to your doctor or to the emergency room, to avoid any potential contamination.