Information on Covid-19 in the Principality of Monaco coronavirus press conference

Given the very evolving nature of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Monegasque authorities are constantly vigilant and in constant contact with the French and Italian authorities. The measures announced by the Princely Government are therefore subject to adaptation depending on the evolution of the health situation. The measures recommended by the Princely Government are intended to be pragmatic and impact family life as little as possible. The Princely Government calls on each and everyone to play their part as a helpful member of the community.

RETURN TO CLASSES MONDAY MARCH 2, 2020

It was decided, on Tuesday, February 26, 2020, that schools in the Principality will open normally. However, preventive measures will be applied to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. So:Parents returning from risk areas are asked not to put children in school or crèche for 14 days from the date of return. The regions at risk are: China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao), Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Italy in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. The list of risk areas will be regularly updated. Hydroalcoholic solutions to aid cleaning and cleanliness will be made available to schools and nurseries. Note that these solutions are not toxic to children.

EMPLOYEES

A comprehensive approach for adults (and children) is recommended: “absence from work” will be recommended for people returning from risk areas.In this context, it would be up to the persons concerned to approach the medical inspectors at public health: – Doctor Eric VOIGLIO (98.98.48.50, on working days – evoiglio@gouv.mc), – Doctor Julie BIGA (98.98.44.35, on working days – jbiga@gouv.mc). After an interview with the patient, these doctors will issue a certificate justifying absence from work, triggering the daily allowances paid by social security funds without any waiting period. The employee who is thus required to remain confined to his home will lose none of his income. This “compensation for being absent” measure is valid for both employees in the private sector and for employees in the public sector. A singular protocol could be adopted for asymptomatic people who work in entities qualified as operators of vital importance. These people can continue their professional mission by wearing a mask (obligatory) or agreeing to have their temperature taken regularly.

In general, the Princely Government recommends temporary telework.

THE ELDERLY

In EPHAD (SPECIAL HOMES FOR THE ELDERLY) a poster on precautionary measures to inform patients and their families will be produced and reinforced cleaning and disinfection measures will be implemented. The same applies to the so-called “sensitive” services of the CHPG.

At home: people staying at home are covered by the general measures organized for the entire population.

TRAVEL



and Italy in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna In general, the Prince’s Government recommends avoiding all private and / or professional travel to areas at risk. For the administration, any exceptions will have to be considered on a case-by-case basis. The regions at risk are:China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao),Singapore,South Korea,Thailand,Japan,TaiwanMalaysiaand Italy in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna The list of risk areas will be regularly updated.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE CONDUCT OF CONGRESSES AND EVENTS

The Monegasque authorities do not recommend, at this stage, cancellations or postponements of the events. This position will be reviewed regularly. Nevertheless, a certain number of precautions will have to be taken:

Organizers will be advised not to invite people from exposed areas. The following measures in support of cleanliness and disinfecting with antiseptics will be recommended: presence of hydroalcoholic solutions to be made available and more frequent cleaning of premises.

INFORMATION

In order to allow the emergency services and the CHPG to focus on their primary missions, for any question on the coronavirus, it is recommended to contact Doctor Eric VOIGLIO of the Health Action Department at 98 98 48 50 or at 06 78 63 85 68 or by email: evoiglio@gouv.mc

In case of symptoms (high fevers and respiratory signs such as cough or shortness of breath), contact the fire department directly on 18 or 112.