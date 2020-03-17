Madar Family acquires Port Palace Hotel in Monaco

The Madar family recently came to Monaco to purchase the Port Palace Hotel. On 6 March, two members of the Madar family, Jean and Alain, were in Monaco to finalize the sale of the establishment. The sale agreement was with Lofti Maktouf, who has been the family’s friend for over two decades.

Located along the marina, steps away from the brand new Yacht Club and the Casino, the Port Palace boasts rooms and suites with views of the sea, the port and all its major events. The boutique hotel has full marble bathrooms, jacuzzis, and specially adapted rooms for physically challenged guests.

The Madar group will be significantly renovating the hotel, which is made up of 50 rooms and a restaurant. The building will remain a four-star hotel, but will be completely modernized. Construction is expected to start in about a year and a half.

In a meeting room on the ground floor of the hotel, the Madar brothers confirmed that Monaco is a destination with all the right reasons to invest. The Principality is quickly becoming attractive in the eyes of French investors. With this remarkable investment by the Madar family (and all of the Principality’s recent expansions and new constructions) locals are feeling a new breath of life in Monaco.

Although the staff were feeling anxious by the sale of the hotel, the Madar group put employees minds somewhat at ease in a recent interview by saying that the hotel will be functioning even better after they hire 20 to 30% more staff.

Specializing in the acquisition and management of commercial real estate for fifty years, the Madar group currently owns almost 700 shops in Paris worth more than 850 million euros. The Port Palace may be the next business to benefit from the dynamism and ambition of the Madar family.