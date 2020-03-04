MEB in Novosibirsk: in Perfect Synergy with the Siberian Economy and their Entrepreneurs

Taking advantage of a tour of the “Ballets de Monte-Carlo” in the capital of Siberia, MEB teams braved the cold to take their member companies to Novosibirsk, the heart of Russian “Silicon Valley”.

With the support of Monaco’s Embassy in Russia and Monaco’s Consulate in Moscow, from February 18 to 21, Monegasque entrepreneurs specializing in sectors as varied as finance, high technology and business consultancy went to meet their Siberian counterparts.

The first day of this trip was devoted to AkademGorodok, a city that has become the very heart of Soviet and subsequently Russian scientific research since the start of the Cold War. During this visit to the most awarded business incubator in Russia, AcademPark, MEB has been successful in forming its first links with particularly promising Russian high-tech start-ups.

The next day an Economic Forum dedicated to Monaco-Siberia exchanges opened, organized with the Novosibirsk Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

After a complete presentation of the economies of the two regions MEB members were able to present their various activities. The signing of a formal long-term agreement between the two chambers of commerce preceded a productive meeting session between individual BtoBs.

Finally at a performance of the “Ballets de Monte-Carlo” the MEB officials and members had the opportunity to exchange invitations with their professional contacts. The two days of economic exchanges ended in the enthusiasm of a standing ovation for the Ballets. One more demonstration of the perfect synergy between the main cultural and economic players in Monaco and their counterparts in a major region in Russia.