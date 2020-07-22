Guillaume Rose, Executive Managing Director of the Monaco Economic Board and Justin Highman, his Deputy travelled to Paris recently in order to prepare in advance for 2021 and thus participate in the expected economic recovery.

Paris

Meetings were first held with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Île de France region and then that of Paris. Visiting the various sites enabled the creation of outlines of the next economic mission targeting the French capital. That mission had been initially planned for March this year and now will finally take place in the first half of 2021.

Canada

The following day, meetings were also held with representatives of Canada. MEB leaders were welcomed to the Canadian Embassy in France and Monaco by Ms. Isabelle Hudon, Ambassador and Nicolas Le Page, Chief Commercial Delegate, then to the General Delegation of Quebec by Ms. Isabelle Hudon, General Delegate and Julien Cormier, First Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs. A webinar devoted to Quebec and then an Ambassador’s Lunch in the presence of the Ambassador were discussed for the end of this year. As for the economic mission to Canada, it is targeted to take place in the second half of 2021 which is good news for entrepreneurs in the Principality.

Japan

Another prime target is Japan which warranted a visit to the offices of JETRO, the Japanese foreign trade organization. Discussions took place with the Deputy Director General, Mr. Yoshihiko Kanai, in order to define the contours of cooperation in the context of the economic mission that the MEB is preparing for the Land of the Rising Sun in the first half of 2021.

So many events, are in the pipeline, the aim being to give full play to the coordination of the economic, cultural, scientific and sporting entities of the Principality abroad.

Business France and Investors

Other meetings with counterparts such as Business France have been made in the context of promoting the Principality to investors.

Finally Guillaume Rose and Justin Highman met the economist Christophe Barraud, with the view to plans in Monaco in 2021. Chief Economist, Strategist at Market Securities, Mr. Barraud is also known to have been elected by Bloomberg as best forecaster on the US statistics [2012-2018], Eurozone statistics [2015-2018] and Chinese statistics [2017-2018].