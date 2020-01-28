Not just a penthouse, not just a tower penthouse, it is a “sky tower penthouse” justifiably called as it soars above everything around it. On the market since 2015 it is the darling of those that follow the most expensive apartments in the world. The OdéonTower penthouse did make number one on the list at its sale price for a mind-boggling 300 million euros or thereabouts.

And now reports are it is rented, although secrecy and confidentiality surrounding the prestigious and the rich and famous of the Principality, means that rumours fly about the actual rent. Could it be an out of this world amount of 600.000 euros a month? At an average rental price of 100 to 120 euros a square metre reported for other apartments in the tower and 3.500 square metres of living space 600.000 euros a month is countered by some real estate professionals to be likely over-the-top. No doubt it needs the deepest of pockets to live there. And what do billionaires and the like get for their money beyond the spacious 45th to 49th floors, 1500 square meters of terrace and a myriad (eight or more) bedrooms. Sitting atop the second tallest building on Europe’s Mediterranean coastline, 35,500 sq. ft. and five-stories of luxury living and extravagant opulence. Rising 170 metres imperially above the azure waters of the Mediterranean, the splendiferous Penthouse embraces unrivalled 360 degree views over the ocean with a striking outdoor rooftop circular infinity pool (plus cinema room, gym and sauna of course) linked to a balcony by a waterslide, making it the last word in luxury lifestyle beyond dreams.



If your neighbouring icons are Casino Square, Hotel de Paris and Opera Garnier, obligatory are views to die for – including dizzying panoramic views of the stunning coast of the Principality of Monaco, with Larvotto Beach and the Ligurian sea below. The discrete renter whose identity at this point is a closely held secret joins fellow billionaires or oligarchs or just plain super-rich that dwell in the heart of Monaco.