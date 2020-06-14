Monaco Film Buffs and Gourmets: Look here for this June’s Surprise New Reopenings

We live in extraordinary times where each week it feels like there is a lottery where the prizes are new openings of our favourite Monaco haunts.

Côte d’Azur’s First Cinema Reopening is in Monaco

For lovers of cinema, reportedly the first opening both in France and the Principality is indeed in the Principality itself. Perhaps it is not so surprising that Monaco is blessed with a cinema re-opening first; it does have the most unique open-air movie theatre perched by the rock above the Fishermen’s car park. Being spacious and open-air means that it can meet all the stringent health requirements – seats positioned each at a distance from one another and thoroughly disinfected for each new viewer.

Of course, film distribution world-wide has been completely disrupted, but the Monaco family running the cinema found a cool solution to the temporary current famine of new-film releases. They are going to rebroadcast successful films, in the original version with subtitles. For a re-opening treat spectators will be able to be entertained with The Invisible Man, first released last March, just as we were all going to have our lives disrupted with the epidemic.



All sorts of great films follow on the horizon – just to name a few being lined up, they include: Greatest Showman, Joker, Bohemian Rhapsody, and the Avengers.

And there’s a sweetener this season – reduced prices of up to 30%. Expect to pay between 8 to 15 euros depending on how luxuriously you wish to indulge yourself on the cinema’s famous loungers. Already open and ready to receive you.

Film gourmands and enthusiasts of real cinema will be happy that the Principality is now alive again already showing movies but what about gourmets of the finest food.

The Finest Dining from June 19 th

It’s difficult to imagine anything finer than Hotel de Paris and Alain Ducasse’s “Louis Quinze” restaurant. From June 19th until the end of June, three star Michelin cuisine, both at lunch and dinner, and reputed fit for royalty, is being served each week-end, including dinner on Fridays too.

You just have to wait for July and August if you delight in dining also on Thursday evenings.

One doesn’t have to search far for reviews that include enthusiastic descriptions of Perfection: Incredible service and flawless decor and, of course, impeccable food.

Inspired by the Riviera and Dolce Vita the joy of opening goes both ways. Chefs Franck Cerutti and Dominique Lory are chafing at the bit as excited to re-greet their clientele as you are to savour the absolute pinnacle of French Mediterranean inspired cuisine.

Book now by phone: +377 98 06 88 64 or at www.montecarlosbm.com