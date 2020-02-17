The Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo receives the prestigious unique on the Riviera 2020 “Five-Star” distinction

On February 12, 2020, the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo won the fifth and final star in the prestigious international Forbes Travel Guide ranking. This ranking carried by the eponymous American magazine selects hotels, restaurants, spas and Resorts around the world each year, based on criteria of excellence.

This new award recognizes the exceptional work of the teams at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo since its full reopening in 2019 and the metamorphosis of this iconic establishment has been more than successful.

The Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo is the only hotel on the French Riviera in 2020 to receive this “Five-Star” distinction.

The high standards, thoroughness and unique services offered at the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo have enabled it to receive the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide – Five-Star Awards. The latter certifies hotels based on more than 900 indicators, based on criteria such as: the particular care given to comfort, the choice of luxurious products, a high degree of customer service or impeccable amenities using noble materials.

We are delighted to announce that the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo has been recognised by the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award for 2020. Posted by Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo on Kolmapäev, 12. veebruar 2020

At the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, particularly appreciated are:

the architecture magnified by the architects Richard Martinet and Gabriel Viora with a facade with a Belle Epoque soul from 1909;

the renovation of the rooms and suites overlooking the mythical Place du Casino and the Prince’s Palace;

the largest cellars in the world with more than 350,000 bottles and the two exceptional Diamond Suites: the Princess Grace Suite and the Prince Rainier III Suite.

“We are proud to receive this Five-Star award issued by the Forbes Travel Guide 2020. This award recognizes the skills and know-how of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo teams who work to satisfy demanding international customers “, said Ivan Artolli, Managing Director of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

Forbes Travel Guide establishes an annual international ranking of the most beautiful hotels, restaurants, spas and Resorts in the world. Iconic establishments that exceed customers’ expectations in terms of luxury, distinguished by exemplary service, high-quality services, an elegant environment and ideally located.

For Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide: “Travelers who go there will bathe in luxury, to their delight.”