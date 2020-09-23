Monaco Fire and Emergency Service Has a New Technical Tool

On Monday 21 September, H.S.H. Prince Albert II, accompanied by H.E. Mr. Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, Patrice Cellario, Minister of Interior, Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Health and Social Affairs, Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council, Colonel Tony Varo, Supreme Commander of the Military Force, and Lieutenant-Colonel Norbert Fassiaux, Head of the Fire and Emergency Service, inaugurated the Centre for Incident Management and Emergency Operations (CGECOS). This technical management tool will enable Monaco’s fire and emergency service to deal with emergency requests 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This centre will oversee the deployment and monitoring of emergency resources in conjunction with its various partners, such as the DPUM’s Integrated Mobility Management Centre, the Police Department’s Monitoring and Operational Command Centre, the Emergency Department of the Princess Grace Hospital and Monaco City Hall, as concerns remote alarms.

Source: gouv.mc