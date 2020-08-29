Monaco International Film Festival appoints New President

The Monaco International Film Festival recently appointed Edward Sylvan as its new president. The international special interest festival is known as the only film festival in the world that celebrates non-violent films.

Edward Sylvan is the CEO of the Sycamore Entertainment Group in Vancouver, Canada. The company specializes in marketing and distributing independent films. The Group acquires rights to films for release in theatres and other markets, including on demand services.

The Monaco International Film Festival is a non-profit organization formed in 2003 by Rosana Golden and Dean Bentley with the goal and purpose to showcase non-violent films in an industry that often puts gratuitous violence in the spotlight. The festival’s distinguished guests have included Dalai Lama.

The Honorary President of the festival since 2006 is none other than Donovan, the legendary musician and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. The festival gives out its ‘Angel’ awards in several categories.

Prior to co-founding the Sycamore Entertainment Group in 2007, Edward Sylvan attended York University in Toronto, where he earned a BA in business. He started Sycamore Entertainment out of a passion for film. As president of the Monaco International Film Festival, Edward Sylvan hopes to enhance the digital profile of the prestigious international festival.

The new presidency comes at a time when streaming films at home has become unprecedentedly popular, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Edward Sylvan, who is responsible for corporate finance, development and overall management of the Sycamore Entertainment Group, successfully acquired and distributed the award winning film, ‘The Eye of the Storm’ as well as all 26 episodes of The Judy Garland Show.

Celebrating its 18th year, the Monaco International Film Festival attracts the top filmmakers, celebrities and industry leaders from around the world.