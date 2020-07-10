Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge names its winners

Yet again the Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge, which for seven years has promoted alternative motorised boat propulsion initiatives, has proved synonymous with innovation and progress in yachting. As teams were not allowed to travel to the Principality due to the current health crisis, the Yacht Club de Monaco offered contestants a new format based on sharing information on open source with auditions online for the 18 teams in competition to describe and defend their projects.

At the online prize-giving ceremony today, five prizes, which included a financial grant for each winner, were awarded.

“As part of our ‘Monaco: Capital of Yachting’ project, the Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge aims to support a new generation of engineers whose ideas and inventions are going to re-write the industry’s rule book, making it more respectful of the environment,” says YCM General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri. “We wanted to recognise all the hard work put in by the teams during the last year, while fully respecting health guidelines and avoiding large crowds. That’s why we decided to go the virtual route, for the first time since its launch in 2014”.

Organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco alongside the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and International Powerboating Federation, this event is unique in the world as it reflects the commitment of researchers, academics, future engineers, inventors, and yachting and energy professionals.

Iqos and Credit Suisse, long-time partners of the YCM and the event were at the meeting, alongside BMW and Yachting Partners International (YPI) joining them for the first time in the Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge adventure.

Despite world-wide health restrictions disrupting their work, 18 teams representing 12 nations stepped up to the plate to present their project to a Technical Jury comprising engineer Marco Casiraghi, the man behind the project, Erwann Lebel, naval architect at Espen Oeino International, and Jérémie Lagarrigue from Energy Observer.

Divided into three classes (Solar, Energy and Open Sea Class) most participants put themselves forward for all three categories of prizes: Innovation, Eco Conception and the Spirit Prize. Dossiers had to be handed in by 10th June 2020 and were subject to an in-depth analysis, with each team then having an opportunity to defend their project in oral interviews with an international Jury via Zoom.

A wealth of innovations

Three prizes and two ‘Coup de Cœur’ (favourite) prizes were awarded by the Jury who were impressed with the quality of the work presented.