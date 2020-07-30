New President of Monte-Carlo Country Club is appointed
Melanie-Antoinette de Massy has just been appointed president of the Monte-Carlo Country Club.
The role has become a family tradition, taken by her grandmother, Princess Antoinette, from 1972 to 2008 and her mother, Elizabeth-Ann de Massy from 2008 until 2020.
Melanie-Antoinette de Massy’s appointment was made official on 15 July, one month after Baroness de Massy passed away.
In a recent press release, Melanie-Antoinette de Massy said that she has been training for the position all her life by my mother and has accepted her new role with a lot of emotion.
Melanie-Antoinette de Massy has also been designated as President of the Monegasque Tennis Federation (FMT) by the Executive Committee of this federation to which the Club is affiliated.
The Monte Carlo Country Club announced that for over 50 years, the Baroness, who succeeded her mother, H.S.H. Princess Antoinette, as President of the Club in 2009, worked tirelessly to develop and promote the Club. For all her significant actions and her unfailing commitment, they express their deep gratitude and eternal thanks.
The Passing of Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy, first cousin of H.S.H. Prince Albert II
With sadness we note that Mrs. Elizabeth-Ann de Massy, first cousin of H.S.H. Prince Albert II, daughter of Princess Antoinette of Monaco, died in the Principality in the evening of June 10th in her 73rd year at Princess Grace Hospital. Very attached to the traditions of the Principality, the Baroness regularly took part in events bringing together all generations.
The Mairie in expressing their condolences commented how very attached she was to the traditions of our Country, and how Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy honoured with her presence the traditional Monegasque events and festivals organized by the Mairie – among them, the traditional Cavagnëtu. The Baroness was thus each year faithfully present at the awards ceremony of the Rainier III Academy, the Superior School of Plastic Arts-Bosio Pavilion, and also that of the Monegasque Language Competition.