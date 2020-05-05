Plenty of Variety of Masks in the Principality: Where to Buy them

Straight out of confinement and worried about getting masks to wear? No reason to worry because businesses are authorized and geared up to sell fabric masks made in Monaco, now that carers, cashiers, and maintenance workers have already been taken care of.

In fact there is an ample stock of over 3.5 million surgical masks and over 250.000 FFP2.

There are an array of options in approved fabric, washable and reusable, including the already well publicized masks made in the Monegasque workshops of Bettina and Banana Moon.

Masks For Sale

These masks are already on sale at various prices

at the Carrefour de Fontvieille,

at Marché U on boulevard Princesse Charlotte,

at Royal Food International in the Metropole shopping center and

at the Casino on boulevard Albert-1er.

And, of course, the Monaco government and Mairie have sent fabric masks to residents by La Poste.

And the Princess Charlene Foundation early on had its volunteers distribute 5,000 masks made in Italy within the Principality.

Masks in the Workplace

The government also offers employers the opportunity to benefit at cost price from stocks of masks available by order from the site www.service-public-entreprises.gouv.mc.

Wearing Masks Properly

It is important to wear your mask properly and a tutorial is available on the website www.covid19.mc.

Pharmacies

Only pharmacies are authorized to sell surgical masks and FFP2 at prices regulated by public authorities, respectively at a maximum of 2.50 euros and 7.50 euros per unit.