Princely couple attended the premiere of the documentary Planet Mediterranean

On September 1, 2020, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the premiere screening of the documentary Planet Mediterranean, which is an extraordinary scientific expedition carried out by the Gombessa Expeditions team for the discovery of the unknown depths of the Mediterranean.

The princely couple, accompanied by their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, was welcomed in Ile Rousse by Mr. Gilles Simeoni, President of the Executive Council of the Collectivity of Corsica, and Mrs. Angèle Bastiani, Mayor of Ile Rousse.

Led by Laurent Ballesta, the Planet Mediterranean expedition took place throughout the month of July in 2019. The project, which is the fifth part of the Gombessa Expeditions, was supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Monaco Explorations. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)