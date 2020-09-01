Reopening of all the Principality’s Early Childhood Facilities

On Wednesday September 2, 2020, all of the Early Childhood rooms and facilities managed by the Early Childhood and Family Service of the Monaco City Hall are again welcoming children.

Families of re-enrolled children as well as new arrivals were informed by letter this summer of the full reopening of municipal nurseries. Since then, communication has been through the Family Portal accessible via the Town Hall website.

In general, the health protocols already in place will be maintained including respect for barrier gestures, wearing masks for childcare auxiliaries and accompanying parents. From September 2, the reception is planned to be done individually, one family at a time, with the teams ensuring the prudent management of the flow of people.

Before the start of the new school year, new registrants will have benefited from a visit to the reception of their child’s targeted facility during which the director will have been able to explain and present the health measures to them and answer any questions.

For families already registered last year, an exchange with the teams on site is planned on their arrival in order to remind them of the health instructions in place. Appropriate signs will also be installed in each structure to strictly remind everybody of the health instructions.

Thanks to these measures, the Early Childhood and Family Service is keen to reassure families and welcome toddlers under the best possible conditions.