SEA EAGLE II launched and other yacht news

SEA EAGLE II launched

SEA EAGLE II, the world’s largest alumimium sailing yacht was launched on Thursday 16 January 2020 and moved to Royal Huisman’s shipyard location in Amsterdam. Stepping her three carbon Panamax masts by Rondal is planned next week. Pending weather…(Source: Royal Huisman)

THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE SIGNATURE MODEL BAGLIETTO 43M FAST HT IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED

La Spezia, 16th January 2020 – The restyling of Baglietto’s FAST line by Francesco Paszkowski Design represents the perfect combination of the brand’s iconic design DNA and the dynamic aesthetics of a range that includes various model from 38m to 46m in length.

The all-aluminum 43m FAST HT is a signature model in the Baglietto range and it displays all the same styling cues as her larger sister of 46m Lucky Me. The restyled version features lower bulwarks (as already presented aboard Lucky Me), larger windows and significantly increased volumes.

The hard top provides a shaded area on the flybridge, while the shortened superstructure allows space for a comfortable sunbed area on the main deck aft with two-fold-down side terraces that open onto the sea. Two side terraces are also part of the spacious Owner’s suite which includes an exclusive and private Owner’s area featuring a relax room and dressing while plenty of natural light is granted by the two skylights in the upper deck.

Spacious accommodation is provided for up to 10 guests in the lower deck which includes two VIP cabins and two guests cabin with twins and pullman beds. A huge galley and very comfortable crew quarters with crew mess are located forward on this deck.

A fold-down swim platform hosting a beach club and lounge area is located aft. (Source: Baglietto)