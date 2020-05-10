Special rate to apply in majority of Principality’s car parks from Monday 11 May

From Monday 11 May, in light of the gradual resumption of activity and staggered reopening of schools, a special hourly rate is being introduced to continue providing assistance with parking to employees in the Principality who do not normally use the public car parks.

“This ‘entry to the city’ rate means that, for example, it will cost €3.50 to park for three hours, rather than €6.00 at the normal rate. The rate is also capped at €5.00 per day. To benefit from this rate, users will need to take a ticket rather than use their self-service card,” explains Eric SCIAMANNA, Head of the Public Car Parks Office.

The rate will apply to all public car parks in the Principality with the exception of the following car parks, which will retain their own normal rates for reasons associated with their main purpose:

The Princess Grace Hospital and Ostende car parks, in order to maintain the free spaces required to allow patients to park as medical services are resumed;

The Fontvieille Shopping Centre and Place d’Armes car parks, in order to maintain the free spaces required to enable shop customers to park;

The Saint-Laurent, Carmes, Oliviers and Bellevue car parks, in order to maintain the free spaces required to allow pupils’ parents to park;

L’Abbaye car park, due to its limited capacity.

This measure will initially apply until 15 June 2020. The decision to lift it will depend on how the health situation develops and the progress made with the gradual resumption of activities.